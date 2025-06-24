Opinion: College students, go ahead and major in what you love

Cards on the table: I’m a historian. My main job at the U is advising and recruiting history majors and minors. I’d like more of each, and I think studying history is fun, useful, tends to result in good jobs for people who work hard and moreover is essential to producing an informed citizenry who learn from the past in order to build a better future. History has a 4.6% unemployment rate compared to computer engineering’s 7.5%. I expect the gap to grow as generative AI proves to be much more of a threat to computer programmers than to historians (although, yes, generative AI can write a C+ freshman essay for you. Congrats. You’ve got an adequate grade and learned nothing). This isn’t because history is so special, but because the operative skill of the future is critical thinking and “soft skills,” and history is one of the many disciplines that produces good thinkers.