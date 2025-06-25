Opinion: Trump’s policy changes are making Americans more susceptible to terrorism

In the past four weeks, politically motivated terrorists have struck Americans four times: On May 17, in Palm Springs, Calif., a 25-year-old California man calling himself a “pro-mortalist” detonated a car bomb outside a fertility clinic, killing himself and wounding four others. On May 21, in Washington, D.C., a 31-year-old man from Chicago shouted “Free, free Palestine!” while killing two young Israeli Embassy employees as they left a reception at the Capital Jewish Museum. On June 1, in Boulder, Colo., a 45-year-old Egyptian man used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack people marching peacefully, calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. On June 14, in our own Brooklyn Park and Champlin, a 57-year-old Minnesota man, Vance Boelter, is suspected of killing Melissa and Mark Hortman and shooting and severely wounding John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.