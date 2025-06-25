Opinion: Trump’s policy changes are making Americans more susceptible to terrorism

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The killings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, raise troubling questions about the impact of President Donald Trump’s failed leadership and change of policies.
America needs an immediate, bipartisan review of our country’s current posture and capability to prevent terrorist threats. The heinous attacks in recent weeks are a glaring indicator that something is dangerously wrong in America’s FBI-led counterterrorism detection and prevention system. It’s time that we asked ourselves a bipartisan question: What has changed over the past months under Trump’s leadership that could disrupt our ability to detect and prevent terrorist attacks in America?
In the past four weeks, politically motivated terrorists have struck Americans four times: On May 17, in Palm Springs, Calif., a 25-year-old California man calling himself a “pro-mortalist” detonated a car bomb outside a fertility clinic, killing himself and wounding four others. On May 21, in Washington, D.C., a 31-year-old man from Chicago shouted “Free, free Palestine!” while killing two young Israeli Embassy employees as they left a reception at the Capital Jewish Museum. On June 1, in Boulder, Colo., a 45-year-old Egyptian man used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack people marching peacefully, calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. On June 14, in our own Brooklyn Park and Champlin, a 57-year-old Minnesota man, Vance Boelter, is suspected of killing Melissa and Mark Hortman and shooting and severely wounding John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
At Trump’s direction, the federal government has taken massive numbers of law enforcement personnel, assets and funding off the counterterrorism beat, putting them at ICE’s disposal in a single-minded, nationwide, dragnet hunt for migrants.
Trump’s misguided redirection of resources includes FBI intelligence analysts, investigators and door-busting enforcement officers who would otherwise be doing the painstaking teamwork of spotting and stopping terrorist threats. This includes agents from a range of federal law enforcement organizations, not to mention local police departments nationwide.
Under Trump’s myopic directives, this past April, the U.S. Department of Justice significantly scaled back its support for anti-crime initiatives across the country, impacting local law enforcement agencies and nonprofits. The cutbacks include public safety grant cancellations, totaling approximately $500 million in lost funding.