Readers Write: Educators for Palestine, nonprofit bill, Sanders’ weapons resolutions

As in everything concerning Israel, there are heroes and villains. So it is with Mayor Frey’s call to the Minneapolis teachers union to cancel an upcoming seminar that features a speaker who has accused Jewish people of being Muslims’ “enemy number one,“ and who has been called “a notorious Jew-hater.” The hero is Mayor Frey for opposing the union, something that could hurt him politically. The mayor’s comment, “We all want to send our kids to a school where we know they will be safe and loved for who they are,” should be the title of MFT Educators for Palestine’s next seminar. The villain in the piece is not the speaker himself, as Jew-haters are a dime a dozen. The real villain is MFT Educators for Palestine, which is giving this speaker a platform to spread his hate to our students. We have all seen the effect of poisoning young minds in the demonstrations and violence against Jewish students on our college campuses last summer. Those who seek to promote such violence understand that the most effective way to do so is through our schools — the “Get ’em while they’re young” method. So thank you, Mayor Frey, for standing up to this attempt to poison the minds of our young students, and for recognizing the danger it presents to Jewish students. Perhaps New York Times columnist Bret Stephens said it best when he wrote around the anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, “Few people are more dangerous than educated bigots.”