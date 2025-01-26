Readers Write: Disavowing Trumpism, Jan. 6 pardons

To Peter Bell and Mitch Pearlstein, thank you for your Jan. 22 commentary, “We look forward to the day when we can call ourselves Republicans again.” By now, a few days after publication, you may both be receiving the kinds of criticism and threats that have driven other Republicans to the shadows. You admit that you’ve been “equally guilty in our seeming acquiescence on the subject.” But I beg you now to take the next step beyond speaking out and to use your considerable skills demonstrated throughout your respective impressive careers at the Met Council and the Center of the American Experiment (the careers you were each in at the times I met you), to organize with like-minded Republicans. Don’t just wait for other Republicans to come around to your way of thinking. I fear neither you nor I may live that long and, in the meantime, this country is on a trajectory that makes me fearful for the lives of my three grandsons.