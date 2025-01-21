We look forward to the day when we can call ourselves Republicans again

As noted, one motivation for this article has been our displeasure in recent years with too-few Republicans adequately challenging rude rhetorical and other excesses — but also recognition that the two of us have been equally guilty in our seeming acquiescence on the subject. Challenging one’s own team is not just hard, it can also be politically and socially risky, though neither one of us has been shy about doing so in other situations. Bell, for example, who is African American, has criticized minority communities and policies in Minnesota and nationally for decades, though neither one of us has been a public profile in courage in the subject at hand. But it’s time, late as it is, to speak up and challenge what is civically amiss with the Republican Party.