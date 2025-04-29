On Monday, Hill-Murray seventh grade basketball standout Ashlee Wilson announced that she had received her first college offer, and it’s from a well-known program.
The 5-foot-10 guard announced she has received an offer from the University of Iowa, the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament champions in 2022, 2023 and 2024 previously led by current WNBA star Caitlin Clark.
Though limited national recruiting services attempt to rank the Class of 2030 yet, Wilson is regarded as a top prospect both in Minnesota and nation-wide.
Wilson averaged 13.8 points per game for the Pioneers last season. She scored a season-high 29 points against Holy Angels in January.
Wilson was the second-leading scorer for the Pioneers behind her sophomore sister, Mya, who averaged 24 points per game. Mya, also a guard, is PrepZone’s No. 1 player in Minnesota’s Class of 2027. Iowa has offered her a scholarship as well, in addition to other Division I programs like Minnesota, Florida, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
The Wilsons helped the 22-7 Pioneers reach the Class 3A, Section 4 championship, where they lost to DeLaSalle 69-65.
“At practice, we’ll be guarding each other, but we’re not supposed to be going 100 percent,” Mya told The Star Tribune in January. “And we’ll still be going 100 percent.”
Ashlee was brought onto varsity this season at just 13 years old and is “as good as anybody,” Pioneers head coach Erin Herman said.