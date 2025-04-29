High Schools

Iowa women’s basketball becomes first program to offer Hill-Murray seventh grader Ashlee Wilson

Wilson plays on former Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s former AAU team called All-Iowa Attack.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 4:57PM
Ashley Wilson, right, is a top recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2030. Her sister Mya, on the right, is PrepZone’s No. 1 player in Minnesota’s Class of 2027. Iowa has offered her a scholarship as well.

On Monday, Hill-Murray seventh grade basketball standout Ashlee Wilson announced that she had received her first college offer, and it’s from a well-known program.

The 5-foot-10 guard announced she has received an offer from the University of Iowa, the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament champions in 2022, 2023 and 2024 previously led by current WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Though limited national recruiting services attempt to rank the Class of 2030 yet, Wilson is regarded as a top prospect both in Minnesota and nation-wide.

Wilson averaged 13.8 points per game for the Pioneers last season. She scored a season-high 29 points against Holy Angels in January.

Wilson was the second-leading scorer for the Pioneers behind her sophomore sister, Mya, who averaged 24 points per game. Mya, also a guard, is PrepZone’s No. 1 player in Minnesota’s Class of 2027. Iowa has offered her a scholarship as well, in addition to other Division I programs like Minnesota, Florida, Ohio State and Virginia Tech.

View post on X

The Wilsons helped the 22-7 Pioneers reach the Class 3A, Section 4 championship, where they lost to DeLaSalle 69-65.

“At practice, we’ll be guarding each other, but we’re not supposed to be going 100 percent,” Mya told The Star Tribune in January. “And we’ll still be going 100 percent.”

Ashlee was brought onto varsity this season at just 13 years old and is “as good as anybody,” Pioneers head coach Erin Herman said.

“Coming in, I wanted to make an impact and make the team better,” Ashlee said.

Ashlee plays for All-Iowa Attack in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League basketball, a popular option for top Minnesota players who head down to train in Ames in the summer. She also plays golf and soccer for Hill-Murray.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Star Tribune All-Minnesota Sports Awards coming this June

card image

Winners of 10 special high school sports honors will be celebrated.

High Schools

Girls Basketball: Hill-Murray seventh-grader gets offer from Big Ten power

card image

High Schools

Staples-Motley high school runner has chance to do the unthinkable

card image