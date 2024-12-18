From the Editorial Board: Public’s right to know ‘hangs in the balance’

Cotton’s objections are ill-informed. The PRESS Act would protect journalists from all news sources, not just ones he deems “liberal.” In fact, a former Fox News reporter’s legal travails serve up a recent example of why the PRESS Act is needed. Last spring, a federal judge “held veteran journalist Catherine Herridge in contempt of court, fining her $800 a day for refusing to divulge her sources for a series of stories published in 2017 while she was a correspondent at Fox News,” CNN has reported.