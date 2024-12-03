U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was unanimously elected to the No. 3 Democrat spot in Senate leadership Tuesday and will now serve as the caucus’ chair of Steering and Policy.
Amy Klobuchar elevated to No. 3 Senate Democrat spot
Minnesota’s senior senator will serve as Senate Democrats’ chair of Steering and Policy.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues to chart our path forward and ensure the policies we are fighting for in Washington reflect what the American people want and need. This is the time to find common ground when we can, and stand our ground where we must,” Klobuchar said in a statement.
Her promotion comes as Democrats are set to lose their slim majority in the Senate in the next Congress after they experienced major losses in states like West Virginia, Ohio and Montana.
Senate Democrats also re-elected current Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to serve as their top Democrat once they return to the minority.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was re-elected as Senate minority whip and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was elected to the No. 4 spot as chair of the Strategic Communications Committee. All four lawmakers were elected unanimously.
Klobuchar previously served as chair of the Steering and Outreach Committee when she was the No. 4 Democrat in the Senate. Her office said she was ranked number one for bipartisan bills and number three for passing bills into law in the last Congress.
