President Trump’s executive order suspending foreign aid is reckless and cruel

It is important to put this issue in perspective. Most Americans are unaware that foreign aid accounts for less than 1% of the U.S. annual budget. Nearly half of this funding goes to defense support for Egypt and Israel, which was exempted from the executive order. The remaining aid is intended for critical programs preventing human trafficking, providing health care, food, shelter, clean water and training that sustain millions of lives worldwide. To suspend these programs without warning is to turn our backs on the very principles of compassion and leadership that have defined America’s role in the world for decades.