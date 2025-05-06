Opinion: The great Minnesota funding burden — coming to a county near you

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In January, I wrote a commentary headlined “The nuts and bolts — and necessities — of county government levies.” As a member of the Kandiyohi County Board, I explained that county government’s primary function is to carry out the mandates of the state and federal government.
We — the county — provide and pay the staff and provide facilities to function, while the federal and state governments provide the funds for the programs.
This includes programs such as Medicaid, veterans’ services, child protection, supplemental nutrition, the courts, law enforcement and more. To pay the costs to administer these programs, counties use the only funding source available to them — property taxes.
A seismic shift is about to take place.
Gov. Tim Walz and both houses of the Minnesota Legislature are proposing “budget cuts” to deal with an upcoming shortfall.
These are not really cuts but budget shifts. Full costs will become the responsibility of counties and the property owners therein. To be clear: These costs will be passed down to you. They will affect homeowners, businesses, farmers and even renters, who will have higher rents once the property tax burdens are passed down.