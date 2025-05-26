Opinion: How long, in the current environment, can Minnesota hold measles back?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minnesota has so far dodged becoming mired in the ongoing measles outbreak, which began in Texas this past January and has since spread across a swath of the southwest U.S., exacting a toll of more than 1,000 infections and three deaths. New cases continue to be tallied daily and experts believe the situation could roll on for a year before it is fully contained. But we fear our state’s luck is unlikely to hold owing to the current context surrounding this unfolding public health emergency.
Although Minnesota in 2025 should be a place where vaccine-preventable diseases are distant memories from the last century, instead the state has become a place where we see outbreaks of anachronistic illnesses. This is due to several forces coming together, including efforts by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discredit the benefits of vaccines while peddling ineffective treatments and the throttling of federal funds that is gutting our state’s world-class health department’s ability to provide real access to vaccines.
Amid the largest measles outbreak in 30 years, Kennedy is de-emphasizing vaccination even though it is the most effective way to prevent all harms caused by measles. Meanwhile, he has falsely asserted that measles can be treated with cod liver oil and other means. These messages, which he had been propagating even prior to his leadership appointment at Health and Human Services, are a force shattering confidence in vaccines.
Unfortunately, we can observe that these lies, proffered by both Kennedy and others, are taking hold in the public’s imagination. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll revealed that 25% of parents said the risks of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine outweighed the benefits, an increase from two years prior, when 17% of parents agreed with this statement. Further, nearly a quarter of respondents indicated they believed the false claim that MMR causes autism was likely true.
MMR refusal has left Minnesota far from being measles-proof. In order to achieve herd (or “community”) immunity, which would be a buffer to uncontrolled spread even if a case entered the community, an estimated 95% of the population must be fully vaccinated (receive two MMR shots). Acknowledging this, Minnesota requires that students be fully vaccinated by the time they begin kindergarten. However, only 87% of our kindergartners met this standard in the last school year.
Compounding the problem of dwindling vaccine coverage is its unevenness. The level of vaccine coverage within a community will determine that community’s risk. However, there are multiple Minnesota schools that have high concentrations of kids hailing from vaccine-hesitant families, resulting in coverage lower than 40%. The introduction of a single case into such a poorly protected community will lead to rapid spread, as we saw in Texas.