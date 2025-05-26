Opinion: How long, in the current environment, can Minnesota hold measles back?

Further, families’ vaccine doubt, even when it begins with misinformation about a particular vaccine, appears to bleed to having hesitancy about other vaccinations, as we have observed drops in coverage in the East African populations for other, non-MMR vaccines. However, we know that these communities can be reached when vaccines are accessible and when outreach and education on the value of vaccines comes from trusted sources that represent the communities in need. In our own research, East African women told us that when making decisions about vaccines for their families, they valued direct and clear communication about their concerns in culturally appropriate ways.