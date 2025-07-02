Opinion: The great national funding burden — coming to a Minnesota county near you

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Recently, counties and their property owners staved off an attack by the Minnesota Legislature when the budget process proposed to shift funding responsibilities to counties and property owners (“The great Minnesota funding burden — coming to a county near you,” Strib Voices, May 6).
In an unfathomed effort, county leaders and Association of Minnesota Counties fought tirelessly to defeat the cost-shift barrage in the last hours of the 2025 regular session.
While counties are grateful to the Legislature for listening and reacting to our concerns, our battle continues.
Counties across the country, along with their citizens, are facing even bigger and more powerful forces in the name of the U.S. budget reconciliation bill, H.R. 1 — The One Big Beautiful Bill.
The bill puts a pincer move on people through direct payment cuts and dramatic increases in administrative responsibilities for county government. The weapons of choice are Medicaid (in Minnesota it is called Medical Assistance, or MA) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
H.R.1 will cut nearly $500 million of federal funding to Minnesota. Approximately 1.2 million elderly, children and disabled Minnesotans receive some level of medical assistance. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, between 152,000 and 253,000 Minnesotans could lose health insurance coverage.