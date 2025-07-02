Opinion: It’s time to rebrand UnitedHealth Group

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Brands are extensions of ourselves, and so UnitedHealth Group should reflect the values of every individual at UnitedHealth Corporation and Optum. There are many good people doing important work with the best of intentions across the entire organization. At its best, a brand embodies the finest attributes of its people. But like individuals, brands can also become timid, hide from challenges and appear cowardly.
Now is the time to stand tall. Transform yourselves into heroes in a health care system that has devolved into “sick care.” Outside forces are sending a clear message. If you respond by retreating, hiding from the public and throwing money at the problem, nothing will change. To UHG’s leadership, here’s your answer:
You’ve awakened a giant.
A masked killer took the life of an innocent father, leader and kind human being for your “cause,” all from a position of wealth, prosperity and private pay. He blamed a group of innocent people and sacrificed a great man for something the citizens of this country have neglected to address themselves. Yet by doing so, he focused the attention of 400,000 caregivers and insurers who serve over 50 million people.
UHG must honor Brian Robert Thompson’s memory by evolving into the healthiest organization of the future. Stop thinking like an insurance company; borrow a page from Patagonia and think like an activist brand. Your members are not the enemy, nor are the hospitals. The real adversaries are sugary drinks, cigarettes and apathy. Fear and secrecy are the refuge of the guilty — stand proud instead.
Your members are activists at heart, striving to live healthier lives and resisting brands that push them toward illness. We all know cigarettes kill, yet we continue to insure smokers. Empower members with the knowledge of what harms them and actively work to limit those products’ reach. Stop accepting the system for what it is and innovate with the same behavior-changing marketing methods deployed by a vast majority of large consumer brands.