UnitedHealth loses legal fight to rejoin Minnesota’s Medicaid program

UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest health insurer, but doesn’t have that hefty of a market share in Minnesota, where the company in 2017 announced a push to get bigger in its home state. Over the years, one impediment to growth was a contractual relationship to provide back-office services to Minnetonka-based Medica, which worked like a noncompete agreement, to some extent. The inability to obtain an HMO license also was had been a barrier to growth for UnitedHealth in Minnesota.