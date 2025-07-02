UnitedHealth loses legal fight to rejoin Minnesota’s Medicaid program

A Ramsey County judge has halted a lawsuit that could have restored UnitedHealth Group to the Medicaid health plan market in Minnesota.
The ruling is the latest development in a 50-year debate in Minnesota over who should be able to participate in the state’s HMO market, a segment of the health insurance market that, at times, has been lucrative for nonprofit carriers in the state.
On the last day of legislative session in 2024, Minnesota lawmakers passed a massive budget bill that included a ban preventing for-profit carriers such as UnitedHealthcare, the huge health insurance division at Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth, from winning state contracts to manage care for Medicaid beneficiaries.
UnitedHealth sued on grounds the legislation violated the “single subject clause” of the Minnesota Constitution by covering a wide range of topics beyond Medicaid contracts, including everything from higher education and traffic cameras to veterinary licensure and power plant emissions.
But violations of the single-subject clause occur only if the challenged provision is not germane to the title of the bill, according to a ruling late last month from Ramsey County District Court Judge Mark Ireland.
The title for the massive budget bill in question clearly specified its focus on state government operations and financing, Ireland wrote.
“After review, this court finds that the HMO Contracting Provisions are germane to the operation and financing of state government,” the judge said in the ruling. “The plain text of this provision prohibits a state agency ... from entering into contracts with for-profit HMOs for state employees and state programs.”
Ireland granted the state’s motion for summary judgment in the case, which means the lawsuit effectively has come to an end without a trial.