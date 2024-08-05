UnitedHealthcare sues Minnesota over ban on for-profit HMOs in Medicaid

UnitedHealthcare has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bars for-profit HMOs from bidding on state Medicaid contracts.
The measure, which takes effect next year, was part of a massive ombinus bill passed on the last day of the legislative session in May, which covered topics ranging from higher education and traffic cameras to veterinary licensure and power plant emissions, according to acomplaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.
As such, the bill violated the “single subject clause” of the state constitution, the company says in the lawsuit, which names as defendants the state of Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison and the state Human Services Commissioner. UnitedHealthcare wants provisions that apply to HMOs in the state Medicaid program stricken from the law.
“UnitedHealthcare is challenging legislation that limits choice for individuals, families and children in Minnesota,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement. “Minnesotans deserve the right to choose among health plans that offer the broadest access to care, the most innovative services and the highest quality benefits to meet their health care needs.”
State officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare has been the first and only for-profit HMO in the state Medicaid program, which for decades was reserved by state lawmakers for nonprofit health plans until the for-profit ban was dropped in 2017.