UnitedHealthcare sues Minnesota over ban on for-profit HMOs in Medicaid

Minnetonka-based health insurance giant is the first and only for-profit managed care plan in state programs for lower-income residents.

By Christopher Snowbeck

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 2:06PM
UnitedHealthcare corporate headquarters in Minnetonka. (Star Tribune)

UnitedHealthcare has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bars for-profit HMOs from bidding on state Medicaid contracts.

The measure, which takes effect next year, was part of a massive ombinus bill passed on the last day of the legislative session in May, which covered topics ranging from higher education and traffic cameras to veterinary licensure and power plant emissions, according to acomplaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

As such, the bill violated the “single subject clause” of the state constitution, the company says in the lawsuit, which names as defendants the state of Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison and the state Human Services Commissioner. UnitedHealthcare wants provisions that apply to HMOs in the state Medicaid program stricken from the law.

“UnitedHealthcare is challenging legislation that limits choice for individuals, families and children in Minnesota,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement. “Minnesotans deserve the right to choose among health plans that offer the broadest access to care, the most innovative services and the highest quality benefits to meet their health care needs.”

State officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare has been the first and only for-profit HMO in the state Medicaid program, which for decades was reserved by state lawmakers for nonprofit health plans until the for-profit ban was dropped in 2017.

Medicaid is funded jointly by the state and federal government to cover lower-income residents. Currently, about 32,000 enrollees have their care managed by UnitedHealthcare.

Critics contend that for-profit insurers may be more likely to stint on coverage to protect profits. For decades, Minnesota has hired managed care organizations to provide Medicaid benefits through health plans.

The state Department of Human Services sent UnitedHealthcare a June 14 letter stating that, because of the new law, the department would not renew its existing contract with the health insurer.

UnitedHealthcare says if this letter is not rescinded, it will be rquired to send notices to tens of thousands of Minnesotans begining in October that they will need to find a new health plan for 2025.

In addition, the insurer says the law blocks UnitedHealthcare from offering two health plans it runs for people dually eligible for Medicaid as well as Medicare, which primarily covers seniors.

“[The federal government] has imposed an August 14 deadline for UnitedHealth to demonstrate its eligibilty to participate in teh dual-eligible plans for the 2025 calendar year,” the lawsuit states. “Unless the court orders the department to withdraw its non-renewal, UnitedHealth will be rejected by [the federal government] and will be unable to operate its dual-eligible plans.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Business

