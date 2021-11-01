Minnesota's health insurance program for lower-income residents is adding UnitedHealthcare as an option for beneficiaries next year, a contract award announced Monday that makes the health insurance giant the first for-profit managed care company in the state program.

The state Legislature in 2017 passed a law allowing for-profit competition in the market for Medicaid health plans, which had been reserved for decades for Minnesota's nonprofit health insurers.

With the contract award announced Monday, Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare becomes an option across all counties in the seven-county metro area. Nonprofit carriers Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Health, Medica and UCare also were awarded contracts for anywhere from one to seven counties.

Altogether, the state in 2022 will pay the companies $3.87 billion, which they will use to cover medical expenses for some 600,000 adults and children in the program.

"For-profit health plans are subject to the same participation requirements, medical loss ratio reporting and financial reviews," the state Department of Human Services said in a statement.

In recent years, UnitedHealthcare has made a push to do more business in its home state by introducing its Medicare Advantage health plans and selling more types of coverage for employer groups.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.