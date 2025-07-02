Opinion: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is getting a bum rap over Lake Street raid

Like our North Side drug raid of long ago, the federal drug raid turned out better than it might have. In this case the mayhem was limited, there was no property damage and no one, police or civilian, was seriously injured. It is hard to get credit for what didn’t happen. I have no doubt Chief O’Hara knew he took a risk by being present. Nevertheless, I believe he is clear about the oath he took to protect and serve everyone here in Minneapolis.