Opinion: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is getting a bum rap over Lake Street raid

A June 28 front-page article (“Frey’s challengers slam chief over federal raid”) reports that the aspiring mayoral candidates want at least an explanation, if not a pound of flesh, from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, because of his and the Police Department’s response to the chaotic federal drug warrant served on June 3 at W. Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue S. This is strictly a political posture, and there really is no “there” there.
It has been repeatedly reported that the MPD had no prior notice of the raid and was not involved with the execution of the warrant. Further, despite the either tone-deaf or intentional use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, this was not an immigration action. The MPD was called in only after the situation deteriorated and the feds failed to communicate with the community.
City Council Member Jason Chavez believes the MPD should have had no involvement in crowd control even after the event became hostile. I would ask him this: If the situation had been allowed to deteriorate further and we had another Third Precinct swath of destruction, would he continue to believe the MPD had no duty to keep the peace?
This was certainly a damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don’t situation for the chief. That often goes with the territory, which I know firsthand.
On an August early evening in 2002, then-Chief of Police Robert Olson was out of town and I was the acting chief. The MPD conducted a high-risk drug warrant at a North Side house that was gang affiliated. As the officers approached, a dog charged them. An officer fired his weapon, which missed the dog, but a fragment struck an 11-year-old boy in the arm.
A rumor tore through the community that the young man had been killed. Violence erupted, and I was notified. I responded from a community meeting elsewhere in the city. By the time I arrived, two Star Tribune reporters had been assaulted, one was still missing, and a KARE-11 SUV had been torched. Officers in riot gear had formed a skirmish line and were being taunted by angry young men.