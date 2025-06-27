Minneapolis

5 Minneapolis mayoral candidates say they’d discipline Chief O’Hara for federal raid; Frey disagrees

All of Frey’s challengers at a recent forum said they’d ‘hold accountable’ the police chief for being present at a south Minneapolis raid.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 9:20PM
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, left, declines to act at a June 25 forum as his challengers hold up signs answering "yes" to the question of whether he'd hold police Chief Brian O'Hara "accountable for working with ICE" during federal law enforcement actions earlier this month on Lake Street. (Courtesy Frey campaign)

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is defending his police chief after all of his opponents said they’d discipline him for being on the scene of a federal raid in south Minneapolis earlier this month.

All five of Frey’s challengers who attended a Wednesday forum said they’d support holding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara “accountable for working with ICE” on the federal search.

On June 3, masked federal agents and armored vehicles rolled up on a Mexican restaurant to execute a search warrant as part of an investigation into what federal officials called a “transnational criminal organization” suspected of drug and human trafficking and money laundering. The presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) alarmed the Latino and immigrant hub and sparked fears that it was an immigration raid.

Word quickly spread on social media, and some media outlets, including the Star Tribune, initially reported that ICE was conducting a raid. That turned out to be inaccurate. The search was part of a drug bust that police say netted 900 pounds of methamphetamine and did not center on immigration, although ICE agents assisted.

O’Hara has said the Minneapolis Police Department wasn’t involved in the planning or execution of the operation, but about an hour after it started was asked to help with crowd control and de-escalation.

During a Wednesday forum hosted by members of the city’s Native community, six mayoral candidates were asked, “Would you support holding chief of police O’Hara accountable for working with ICE on the raid on Lake and Bloomington?”

The candidates were asked to hold up placards answering “yes” or “no.” All of Frey’s challengers — Brenda Short, Jazz Hampton, Sen. Omar Fateh, the Rev. DeWayne Davis and Kevin Dwire — held up “yes” signs. Frey looked puzzled by the question and did not raise his placard.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, left, declines to act as his challengers hold up signs answering "yes" at a mayoral forum June 25.

Campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said Frey was bewildered by the question because the premise was factually inaccurate, but his answer would be no.

“No serious mayor would commit to disciplining the chief for something that never happened,” Frey said in a statement. “The facts are clear — it wasn’t an immigration raid, and the MPD was not involved in its execution. No chief will work for a mayor who misrepresents their conduct for political gain.”

Fateh and Hampton did not respond to a request for comment, but Davis released a statement saying, “MPD showed up at federal raid that included ICE officers, and we deserve to know what commitments Chief O’Hara is taking to make sure that our officers aren’t knowingly or unknowingly aiding ICE. I’m disappointed that O’Hara and the Mayor are spending more time assuring us they did nothing wrong than asking what how we got here and how we can do better when masked, camouflaged federal officers with bear cats [police trucks] and long guns show up unannounced in our neighborhoods. We deserve better than that.”

Both O’Hara and Frey have called the militarized operation “tone deaf,” but were also critical of politicians they accused of stoking panic at the scene. Several mayoral candidates showed up at the raid and quickly condemned it on social media. Fateh was there, and called it “blatant fascism,” accused MPD of cooperating with ICE, and said it would be “unconscionable” for police to even help with crowd control.

O’Hara released a statement Friday saying, “I understand there is significant fear and anxiety in our community around the rhetoric of civil immigration enforcement, and I recognize how damaging that fear can be to the Minneapolis Police Department’s mission to keep all people safe. That’s why I am very disappointed that some continue to refer to what happened on June 3rd as an immigration raid — it simply was not. No arrests were made at that location and continuing to mischaracterize the incident only fuels unnecessary fear and spreads misinformation."

The mayoral candidates were also asked whether they thought the MPD and O’Hara’s actions violated city ordinance. Minneapolis is a “sanctuary city” with an ordinance barring its police from helping enforce federal immigration laws. Police officers cannot initiate stops, detain or arrest people solely based on their immigration status.

Frey answered “no” and the other candidates said “yes,” except Dwire, who did not answer.

In addition to O’Hara, Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell and several other MPD officers responded to the scene of the federal operation.

Days after the raid, Blackwell sent a memo to MPD employees reiterating that they’re not allowed to assist with immigration enforcement or crowd control.

MPD spokesman Garrett Parten said police will not respond if a peaceful crowd forms during an immigration operation, but will respond to reports of property damage or life-threatening situations.

“That is our duty,” he said. “We have a sworn duty to the people of Minneapolis.”

Two days after the federal raid, the City Council voted to look into whether MPD violated the city’s ordinance with its presence. Council Member Jason Chavez has said, “Assisting with crowd control is assisting ICE.” Chavez went to the raid and has condemned the police presence.

During a Monday briefing on the city ordinance governing immigration enforcement, Chavez asked an MPD assistant chief what police will do if people start getting arrested during federal operations as “collateral damage.”

Assistant Police Chief Christopher Gaiters said the officers would need to disengage and contact their supervisor, who would run it up the chain of command.

“We have no interest in engaging in activities that concern enforcement of immigration status,” Gaiters said.

