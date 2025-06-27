5 Minneapolis mayoral candidates say they’d discipline Chief O’Hara for federal raid; Frey disagrees

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is defending his police chief after all of his opponents said they’d discipline him for being on the scene of a federal raid in south Minneapolis earlier this month.
All five of Frey’s challengers who attended a Wednesday forum said they’d support holding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara “accountable for working with ICE” on the federal search.
On June 3, masked federal agents and armored vehicles rolled up on a Mexican restaurant to execute a search warrant as part of an investigation into what federal officials called a “transnational criminal organization” suspected of drug and human trafficking and money laundering. The presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) alarmed the Latino and immigrant hub and sparked fears that it was an immigration raid.
Word quickly spread on social media, and some media outlets, including the Star Tribune, initially reported that ICE was conducting a raid. That turned out to be inaccurate. The search was part of a drug bust that police say netted 900 pounds of methamphetamine and did not center on immigration, although ICE agents assisted.
O’Hara has said the Minneapolis Police Department wasn’t involved in the planning or execution of the operation, but about an hour after it started was asked to help with crowd control and de-escalation.
During a Wednesday forum hosted by members of the city’s Native community, six mayoral candidates were asked, “Would you support holding chief of police O’Hara accountable for working with ICE on the raid on Lake and Bloomington?”
The candidates were asked to hold up placards answering “yes” or “no.” All of Frey’s challengers — Brenda Short, Jazz Hampton, Sen. Omar Fateh, the Rev. DeWayne Davis and Kevin Dwire — held up “yes” signs. Frey looked puzzled by the question and did not raise his placard.
Campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said Frey was bewildered by the question because the premise was factually inaccurate, but his answer would be no.