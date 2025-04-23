Opinion: A $21,000 crime, a diversion deal, and a justice system off the rails

The Minneapolis Police Department did exactly what the public expects: It spotted the trend, investigated the cases, identified the suspect and arrested him. Then came the curveball. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s frustration is palpable and justified. His department has faced attacks from Moriarty in the past as she has repeatedly declined to charge cases by claiming the MPD didn’t submit thorough investigations. She’s criticized officers for missing interviews, skipping evidence or cutting corners. But in this case? They gave her everything. Witnesses. Surveillance video. A detailed timeline. Clear motive. Even the suspect’s dog. They handed her a fully wrapped, airtight case. Moriarty tossed this effort aside, leaving the victims like Christine Vander Hook feeling abandoned. O’Hara’s pointed remark that “any frustration” should be directed at the County Attorney’s Office is a rare and welcome moment of candor from law enforcement. He’s right: The buck stops with Moriarty.