Opinion: With Mike Kaszuba's passing, Minnesota has lost a stalwart of public interest journalism

Opinion: Minnesota has lost a stalwart of public interest journalism

Mike Kaszuba, a former Star Tribune reporter who was a champion of lawful public records access, died last week.

June 23, 2025 at 11:59AM
Newsroom colleagues greet Mike Kaszuba, then leader of the negotiating team for the Newspaper Guild, as he headed into bargaining discussions with the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2012.

Last Tuesday, longtime Minnesota journalist (and former Star Tribune reporter) Mike Kaszuba died after a sudden illness. He passed away surrounded by loving family members and leaves behind a robust civic legacy. Mike knew the value of probing, public interest journalism, and delivered it on deadline.

We know, because we had the pleasure of watching him do it for so many years.

A decade ago, Mike ran across references to Public Record Media (PRM), the small, scrappy, open-records nonprofit organization on whose board we serve, and cold-called PRM to get involved.

PRM requests government records, reports on documents and sues government entities when lawful access to records is denied. Mike immediately offered to help the organization as a writer and researcher. He eventually became PRM’s primary editorial voice — submitting hundreds of data requests to Minnesota and federal government entities, and writing dozens of stories about government operations.

Mike broke stories on data center secrecy, problems with “violence interrupter” contracting in Minneapolis, mining projects in northern Minnesota, the unusual death of Republican operative Peter Smith in Rochester, and many, many other facets of the state’s civic reality.

He had an encyclopedic knowledge of Minnesota’s civic life and was constantly searching for angles left uncovered by others. Mike had an unfailing belief that the public should be able to understand what America’s large institutions — governmental and corporate — were up to.

Kaszuba worked as a news reporter for years — first in Tennessee, then for decades in Minnesota. He worked beats ranging from State Capitol politics to the business of professional sports.

Longtime volunteer public advocate Rich Neumeister has regaled us with stories about how Mike always kept the Capitol newsroom door open for him. Rich would send him leads, and Mike would run them down. “He would let the truth speak loudest, never seeking the spotlight for himself,” Rich has said.

We had the pleasure of watching Mike close up for years. He was a master at balancing muckraking journalism, civic volunteerism and numerous family obligations. He was loved and respected by many.

Mike’s signature email line to sources was “Trying to reach you.”

You did, Mike. You reached us all.

Matt Ehling and Mark Brunswick are board members of Public Record Media, a nonprofit journalism project based in St. Paul. Brunswick is a retired Star Tribune reporter and close friend of Mike Kaszuba, who worked with him for more than 30 years.

Matt Ehling and Mark Brunswick

