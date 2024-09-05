Who will be the NFL’s MVP? Top rookie? And ... who will win the Super Bowl?

Andy Reid, Chiefs: I’ll keep writing this until one of the best coaches in NFL history hopefully breaks from the pack of one-time NFL Coach of the Year winners like Matt Nagy and Jason Garrett: Poor overlooked and taken-for-granted Andy. In the past 11 seasons, he’s gone 132-51 (.721) with 16 playoff wins. He’s been to the last five AFC title games, won four of them, gone on to win three Super Bowls and … still has not won NFL Coach of the Year with a Chiefs team that was 76-100 (.432) with no playoff wins in the 11 seasons before it hired Reid a day after he was fired in Philly.