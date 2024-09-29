Three keys to the Vikings’ 31-29 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field
First-quarter offensive fireworks and fourth-quarter defensive big plays were needed for the Vikings stay undefeated.
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.
The Vikings offense stalled in the second half, and despite playing under waves of pressure, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found a rhythm in the fourth quarter. After the Vikings went ahead 31-22 with 6 minutes 50 left, Love went to work on the Vikings secondary. He hit Dontayvion Wicks against Murphy for a 36-yard gain to the Vikings 34. On the next play, with Harrison Smith charging unblocked toward him, Love rushed a throw deep to Wicks in the end zone, but Murphy leapt to intercept it. The Vikings went three and out and took less than two minutes off the clock. So with 4:31 left, the Packers had the ball again at their own 37. On the second play of the drive, Murphy punched out the ball from tight end Tucker Kraft and the fumble was recovered by safety Camryn Bynum. The Vikings didn’t score off that turnover either, but at the point in the game, keeping the Packers off the board was paramount.
Key play
Vikings’ only scoring drive of the second half
All of a sudden, the Packers had pulled to within 28-22 with two touchdowns in 27 seconds, thanks to a fumble by Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter. Darnold, after having three TD passes in the first half, had two turnovers in the second, but coach Kevin O’Connell was aggressive and showed no hesitation in putting the game in the quarterback’s hands. O’Connell called four straight pass plays, gaining 50 yards. Darnold made smart decisions in the red zone when plays broke down, leading to rookie Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal and a vital two-score lead. (Also worth noting that the Packers’ rookie kicker, Brayden Narveson, missed two momentum-killing field-goal attempts in the first half.) .
Key number
38-3
Not only are the Vikings undefeated, but they have barely trailed this season. The Vikings are outscoring opponents 38-3 in the first quarter, one of the many stats that are a reversal from last year. The Vikings were hampered by slow starts in the 2023 season, scoring only 40 first-quarter points. They didn’t score a first-quarter touchdown until Week 7. This year, they haven’t allowed a first-quarter TD in four games after being outscored 69-40 in the opening frame last season.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
The Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell outcoached the Packers’ Matt LaFleur; the Minnesota defense thwarted the NFL’s No. 1 running game; and Green Bay’s QB was kept off-balance .