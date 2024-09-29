Three keys to the Vikings’ 31-29 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field

The Vikings offense stalled in the second half, and despite playing under waves of pressure, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found a rhythm in the fourth quarter. After the Vikings went ahead 31-22 with 6 minutes 50 left, Love went to work on the Vikings secondary. He hit Dontayvion Wicks against Murphy for a 36-yard gain to the Vikings 34. On the next play, with Harrison Smith charging unblocked toward him, Love rushed a throw deep to Wicks in the end zone, but Murphy leapt to intercept it. The Vikings went three and out and took less than two minutes off the clock. So with 4:31 left, the Packers had the ball again at their own 37. On the second play of the drive, Murphy punched out the ball from tight end Tucker Kraft and the fumble was recovered by safety Camryn Bynum. The Vikings didn’t score off that turnover either, but at the point in the game, keeping the Packers off the board was paramount.