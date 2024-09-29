Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 31-29 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field

First-quarter offensive fireworks and fourth-quarter defensive big plays were needed for the Vikings stay undefeated.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2024 at 11:06PM
Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) strips the ball from Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in the fourth quarter Sunday. Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (not pictured) recovered the fumble. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings offense stalled in the second half, and despite playing under waves of pressure, Packers quarterback Jordan Love found a rhythm in the fourth quarter. After the Vikings went ahead 31-22 with 6 minutes 50 left, Love went to work on the Vikings secondary. He hit Dontayvion Wicks against Murphy for a 36-yard gain to the Vikings 34. On the next play, with Harrison Smith charging unblocked toward him, Love rushed a throw deep to Wicks in the end zone, but Murphy leapt to intercept it. The Vikings went three and out and took less than two minutes off the clock. So with 4:31 left, the Packers had the ball again at their own 37. On the second play of the drive, Murphy punched out the ball from tight end Tucker Kraft and the fumble was recovered by safety Camryn Bynum. The Vikings didn’t score off that turnover either, but at the point in the game, keeping the Packers off the board was paramount.

View post on X

Key play

Vikings’ only scoring drive of the second half

All of a sudden, the Packers had pulled to within 28-22 with two touchdowns in 27 seconds, thanks to a fumble by Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter. Darnold, after having three TD passes in the first half, had two turnovers in the second, but coach Kevin O’Connell was aggressive and showed no hesitation in putting the game in the quarterback’s hands. O’Connell called four straight pass plays, gaining 50 yards. Darnold made smart decisions in the red zone when plays broke down, leading to rookie Will Reichard’s 33-yard field goal and a vital two-score lead. (Also worth noting that the Packers’ rookie kicker, Brayden Narveson, missed two momentum-killing field-goal attempts in the first half.) .

Key number

38-3

Not only are the Vikings undefeated, but they have barely trailed this season. The Vikings are outscoring opponents 38-3 in the first quarter, one of the many stats that are a reversal from last year. The Vikings were hampered by slow starts in the 2023 season, scoring only 40 first-quarter points. They didn’t score a first-quarter touchdown until Week 7. This year, they haven’t allowed a first-quarter TD in four games after being outscored 69-40 in the opening frame last season.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Related Coverage

Vikings

Recap: How Vikings held on to beat Packers 31-29 at Lambeau

Vikings

Vikings escape from Green Bay with 31-29 win over Packers, 4-0 record

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: at Tennessee

Nov. 24 at Chicago

Dec. 1: vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

about the writer

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Five extra points: Run defense’s goals, Jordan Love’s regrets, Kevin O’Connell’s risks shape Vikings’ victory

card image

The Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell outcoached the Packers’ Matt LaFleur; the Minnesota defense thwarted the NFL’s No. 1 running game; and Green Bay’s QB was kept off-balance .

Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

card image
Vikings

Vikings escape from Green Bay with 31-29 win over Packers, 4-0 record

card image