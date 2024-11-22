Vikings face Williams for the first time: After the Vikings took J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the draft, he said all six quarterbacks in the first-round class of 2024 saw Minnesota as the best possible destination. That would include Williams, who went to Chicago with the first pick and will now try to beat the Vikings twice a year. He had one of his better games of the season under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown (who worked with Kevin O’Connell in Los Angeles), and the diet of quick throws he used against the Packers could be part of the game plan for Williams against the Vikings. Young quarterbacks have yet to solve Brian Flores’ defense, but the talented USC product makes some throws that few others can pull off.