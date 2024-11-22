- Kickoff: Noon Sunday
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 381, 820 (Vikings), 226, 805 (Bears)
- Line: Vikings by 3½
Vikings-Bears preview: Can Caleb Williams solve Brian Flores’ defense?
Young quarterbacks have struggled against the Vikings’ defense this season, and they could have No. 1 pick Caleb Williams under siege at Soldier Field on Sunday.
The Vikings (8-2) finish the season with seven straight NFC games, including four in the division. They’ve won four straight games at Soldier Field; they’re looking for their fourth straight win against a 4-6 Bears team that’s lost its last four, including a one-point loss on a blocked field goal last week. The Vikings will try to end their three-game road trip with a perfect record before starting a stretch of four home games in five weeks.
Here’s a look at what to expect between the Vikings and Bears on Sunday:
The biggest story line
Vikings face Williams for the first time: After the Vikings took J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick in the draft, he said all six quarterbacks in the first-round class of 2024 saw Minnesota as the best possible destination. That would include Williams, who went to Chicago with the first pick and will now try to beat the Vikings twice a year. He had one of his better games of the season under interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown (who worked with Kevin O’Connell in Los Angeles), and the diet of quick throws he used against the Packers could be part of the game plan for Williams against the Vikings. Young quarterbacks have yet to solve Brian Flores’ defense, but the talented USC product makes some throws that few others can pull off.
Vikings offense vs. Bears defense
Jefferson and Johnson could square off: Since being drafted the same weekend in 2020, former first-round pick Justin Jefferson and second-rounder Jaylon Johnson haven’t faced one another much. Johnson missed both of the Bears’ games against the Vikings in 2021, and Jefferson was out for both of the Vikings’ matchups with Chicago last year because of his hamstring injury. Johnson said this week he was excited to match up against Jefferson; the wide receiver said Thursday he’d welcome the opportunity to face man coverage. The Bears play Cover-1 more than almost any team in the league, according to Sports Info Solutions, but Jefferson said Thursday he expects the same split-safety looks he normally gets.
Sweat is next test for O’Neill’s streak: Right tackle Brian O’Neill has given up just one sack this season, and hasn’t allowed a pressure in the Vikings’ last three games. He’ll put that run of success up against Bears left end Montez Sweat, who had 12½ sacks last season, six in nine games with Chicago after a mid-season trade with Washington. Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, in his second NFL season, leads the team with four sacks.
Vikings defense vs. Bears offense
Pass rush could harass Williams: The rookie quarterback has been sacked 41 times this year, more than any QB in the NFL this season. All five of the Bears’ starting linemen have given up at least 11 pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and the Vikings’ pass rush package could provide a unique challenge for the young quarterback. Right tackle Darnell Wright, the 10th pick in the 2023 draft, has given up five sacks and 13 pressures this season.
Swift, Williams combine for dangerous rushing attack: The Bears ran for 179 yards last week, using Williams and D’Andre Swift in a zone read attack that made things easier for Chicago’s offense against Green Bay. The Vikings shut down Will Levis’ attempts to run last week, and though they’ll face a tougher challenge against Williams and Swift this week, they’ve allowed only three teams (the 49ers, Lions and Rams) to run for more than 90 yards against them. If they can shut down the Bears’ run game, they could be in prime position to win.
Injury report
Vikings
- Out: TE Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle)
- Questionable: OLB Gabe Murphy (knee), TE Nick Muse (hand)
Bears
- Out: OL Ryan Bates (concussion), DB Elijah Hicks
- Questionable: WR Keenan Allen (ankle), OL Kiran Amegadjie (calf), RB D’Andre Swift (groin)
Prediction
The Bears operated more effectively on offense last week in Brown’s first game calling plays, and they’ll be desperate to end their four-game losing streak before a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. Williams will look for D.J. Moore on quick throws, and in Swift and Keenan Allen, the Bears have two skill players who put together massive games against the Vikings early last season with other teams. But no young quarterback has solved the Vikings’ defense this season, and as talented as Williams is, the Vikings could have him under siege against a Bears offensive line that’s given up 18 sacks in its last three games. The Vikings’ defense will pull them through a tight game to get to 9-2. Vikings 20, Bears 17
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver has not practiced all week after sustaining an ankle injury against the Titans last Sunday. His absence could mean more playing time for T.J. Hockenson.