This Minnesota council helps people with diseases you’ve probably never heard of

A neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester said Chloé’s symptoms were so mild, she was surprised the child had been approved for an MRI. Chloé was eventually diagnosed with metachromatic leukodystrophy, a progressive neurological condition for which there is no cure. It’s caused by a genetic mutation that occurs only when both parents carry the gene and both pass it to the child. Some families have multiple children with the disease. The Barneses were lucky — their two other children were not affected.