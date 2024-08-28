Lynx and reigning Western Conference player of the week Napheesa Collier take on Phoenix

Opening bell: The Lynx are coming off an impressive week with three wins in four nights, including sweeping a home-and-home with the Las Vegas Aces. They have a league-best six-game winning streak. Now that has to go on the road, with the next two games away from Target Center, where the Lynx (22-8) are 8-5. Minnesota has 10 games left, seven on the road, including five of the next six. The Mercury (16-15) are 2-3 in their last five, with losses at Indiana and Atlanta and at home vs. New York on Monday. The Lynx have won 25 of their last 30 games vs. Phoenix and are 2-1 vs. the Mercury this season, the loss coming from Kahleah Copper’s buzzer-beating shot that edged the Lynx by a point on June 7 in Phoenix.