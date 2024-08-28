Lynx

Lynx and reigning Western Conference player of the week Napheesa Collier take on Phoenix

The Mercury will need to cool down Napheesa Collier, who has racked up 81 points and 30 rebounds over the past three games, all Lynx victories.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 28, 2024 at 1:08AM
The Mercury's Kahleah Copper (2) shoots over Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Aug. 16 in Indianapolis. Copper's buzzer-beating three-pointer June 7 gave Phoenix its only win vs. the Lynx this season. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

LYNX GAMEDAY

9 p.m. Wednesday at Phoenix Mercury • Footprint Center • BSN Extra, 100.3-FM

Opening bell: The Lynx are coming off an impressive week with three wins in four nights, including sweeping a home-and-home with the Las Vegas Aces. They have a league-best six-game winning streak. Now that has to go on the road, with the next two games away from Target Center, where the Lynx (22-8) are 8-5. Minnesota has 10 games left, seven on the road, including five of the next six. The Mercury (16-15) are 2-3 in their last five, with losses at Indiana and Atlanta and at home vs. New York on Monday. The Lynx have won 25 of their last 30 games vs. Phoenix and are 2-1 vs. the Mercury this season, the loss coming from Kahleah Copper’s buzzer-beating shot that edged the Lynx by a point on June 7 in Phoenix.

Watch her: The WNBA named Lynx forward Napheesa Collier the Western Conference player of the week on Tuesday, her second time receiving the honor this season and the sixth of her career. By the numbers: She was 32-for-48 overall, 5-for-12 on threes, with 81 points and 30 rebounds in the Lynx’s three wins last week. She was 45-for-64, 7-for-16 on threes, with 111 points and 34 rebounds in her last four games, becoming the first WNBA player to shoot better than 70% over a four-game stretch while taking at least 60 shots. Since the All-Star break, she is 51-for-77, 8-for-19 on threes, with 128 points and 46 boards.

Injuries: Phoenix guard Rebecca Allen (hamstring) is out.

Forecast: The Lynx need to limit Copper’s effectiveness to get a road win. She had 34 points and the game-winner vs. the Lynx on June 7.

