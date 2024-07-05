Thursday's 78-73 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Target Center was a one-two gut punch for the Lynx.

For the first time all season, the Lynx (14-6) have lost consecutive games. Over the final 17 minutes and 45 seconds of the game Minnesota, struggling with offensive flow, was outscored 40-25.

And here's the hard one: Lynx star Napheesa Collier limped out of the game because of a left foot injury late in the third quarter and did not return.

It was, in just about every respect, a devastating evening.

On a night when both teams were turning the ball over, the Sun (16-4) scored 26 points off 18 Lynx turnovers.

From the time the Lynx took a 48-38 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter until there was just under three minutes left in the game, the Lynx were outscored 36-15. Down 74-64 with 2:51 left, the Lynx rallied to within 76-73 on Kayla McBride's three-pointer with 8.2 seconds left.

DeWanna Bonner made 10 of 16 shots and scored a game-high 24 points for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists) and DiJonai Carrington (17 points) also scored in double figures for Connecticut.

Four of the five Lynx starters were in double figures, led by Alanna Smith (14), McBride (14) and Courtney Williams and Bridget Carleton (12 each).

BOXSCORE: Connecticut 78, Lynx 73

Off to a shaky start, the Lynx found themselves down 20-9 on Bonner's three-pointer with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. At that point the Sun had scored nine points off five Lynx turnovers.

But the Lynx finished the quarter strong on both ends. Holding the Sun scoreless and forcing five Connecticut turnovers, the Lynx ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to come within 20-17.

The Lynx kept that run going in the second quarter, eventually running it to 13-1 on Smith's corner three, which gave the Lynx a brief 22-21 lead.

The Sun responded with an 8-0 run, with six of those coming off Lynx turnovers, to go up 29-22 and forcing a Lynx timeout with 5:43 left in the first half.

And then Minnesota ended the first half 18-7 to go up 40-36. That run included three baskets from Williams, two threes from McBride and one three each from Smith and Carleton.

The Lynx outscored the Sun 8-0 over the final 1:36 of the half. It began with McBride getting the rebound of Williams' three-point miss and hitting one of her own. Then the Lynx turned Brionna Jones' turnover into Smith's three. With 5.3 seconds left the Sun turned it over again and Williams hit a buzzer-beating shot.

The Lynx stayed hot to start the third quarter, eventually pushing that run to 16-2 on Smith's layup with 8:10 left in the quarter to put the Lynx up 48-38.

But the Sun — with Thomas getting hot — outscored the Lynx 26-10 the rest of the quarter.