Schools ask voters to OK multimillion projects in Tuesday’s special elections

Of the half dozen school districts with ballot questions, all but one are across northern Minnesota.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 5:23PM
A half-dozen school districts in Minnesota will hold special elections Tuesday asking voters to support multimillion-dollar projects and facilities upgrades. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A half-dozen school districts in Minnesota will hold special elections Tuesday asking voters to support multimillion-dollar projects and facilities upgrades.

Most of the school referendums are taking place across northern Minnesota, including Nevis, Osakis, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus and St. Cloud. The southern outlier is Mabel-Canton School District located near the Iowa border.

Another round of special elections is set next month, when more school districts in the southern part of the state will have bond referendums on the ballot.

Here’s what the districts are asking voters to approve Tuesday.

ISD 308 - Nevis

Voters will considered a $41.5 million to renovate and expand facilities, including a new athletics complex and more space for special education programming.

The district said its facilities are crammed because the student population doubled since most of the school was built in 1987. The only gymnasium, built in 1957, is not enough to support activities and athletics.

ISD 213 - Osakis

After voters rejected two referendums in 2023 amounting to more than $35 million, the district is back with a similar request.

Osakis is now asking for $32.6 million to build two additions, demolish the 80-year old auditorium and repurpose classrooms.

“No stadium renovation or synthetic turf is proposed,” according to a school district brochure on the project.

ISD 186 - Pequot Lakes

A series of two questions will ask voters to back a $55 million bond referendum for security upgrades and deferred maintenance after voters rejected a referendum in 2023.

The district also wants to build an addition for woods, metals, robotics and other trades.

A second question asks voters to approve $600,000 annually for 10 years as a capital projects levy to support textbook materials and technology upgrades.

ISD 2174 - Pine River-Backus

An $896,000 capital projects levy is going before voters that would invest in technology, equipment and building upgrades. The amount would be installed each year for the next 10 years.

ISD 238 - Mabel-Canton

The bond referendum before voters asks for $8.94 million to build a new career and technical education facility as well as tackle deferred maintenance projects.

ISD 742 - St. Cloud Area

Two questions will ask voters to support $50 million in upgrades and renovations to Apollo High School, built in 1970 with little changing since 1990.

The second question asks for $15 million to build an indoor athletic facility at Apollo.

More special elections

Five more school districts will hold special elections May 13.

Windom will ask voters to consider a $27.5 million bond question to upgrade athletics and fine arts facilities.

Fulda will is requesting support of a $35.3 million referendum to create a one-building campus for all students in pre-K through grade 12.

Kingsland Public Schools in Spring Valley, about 25 miles south of Rochester, will have a $11.5 million bond request for an addition to the school building.

Chisago Lakes is asking for nearly $64 million to fund security upgrades and deferred maintenance.

Cedar Mountain School District in Morgan, about 30 miles northwest of New Ulm, is asking voters to support a $16.3 million bond to address deferred maintenance.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

