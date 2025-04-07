A half-dozen school districts in Minnesota will hold special elections Tuesday asking voters to support multimillion-dollar projects and facilities upgrades.
Most of the school referendums are taking place across northern Minnesota, including Nevis, Osakis, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus and St. Cloud. The southern outlier is Mabel-Canton School District located near the Iowa border.
Another round of special elections is set next month, when more school districts in the southern part of the state will have bond referendums on the ballot.
Here’s what the districts are asking voters to approve Tuesday.
ISD 308 - Nevis
Voters will considered a $41.5 million to renovate and expand facilities, including a new athletics complex and more space for special education programming.
The district said its facilities are crammed because the student population doubled since most of the school was built in 1987. The only gymnasium, built in 1957, is not enough to support activities and athletics.
ISD 213 - Osakis
After voters rejected two referendums in 2023 amounting to more than $35 million, the district is back with a similar request.
Osakis is now asking for $32.6 million to build two additions, demolish the 80-year old auditorium and repurpose classrooms.