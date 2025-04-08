St. Cloud voters to decide on $65M in upgrades at aging Apollo High School

ST. CLOUD – Residents of the St. Cloud school district will go to the polls today to vote on two questions focused on improving facilities on the district’s north side.
The first question seeks approval to spend $50 million to add a secure, controlled entrance and improve educational spaces at Apollo High School. The second, which is contingent on the first passing, seeks approval to spend an additional $15 million on a multipurpose facility on Apollo’s grounds that could host recreational activities for the school and community.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will go to the same polling place as they did in the November election. (Find your polling place here.)
The district is attempting to bring the aging Apollo up to par with the district’s other public high school, Tech. Proposed improvements to education spaces include a new ambulance bay and health care lab, upgraded facilities to support advanced computing and data sciences, and improvements to an auto mechanic bay, fine arts spaces and the culinary lab.
The proposed multipurpose athletics center would support district and community activities including soccer, lacrosse, football, baseball, softball and golf. It would also have a walking track.
Apollo opened in 1970, and additions came in 1984 and 1990. Attempts to upgrade the building in the past decade have faltered. In 2015, voters turned down the district’s request for $167 million to build a new Tech High School, renovate Apollo and add secure entrances at all schools.
The following year, the district put two questions before voters. The request to build a new Tech passed, but the second asking for about $39 million to renovate Apollo failed, with about 51.5% of voters saying no.
Administrators then started planning for a referendum in 2020 but postponed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.