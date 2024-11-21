Three St. Cloud-area districts will ask voters to support projects early next year

ST. CLOUD – It’s been just a few weeks since Election Day, but three St. Cloud metro school districts are already looking to bring voters back to the polls early next year to approve new funding requests.
The largest request comes from the St. Cloud school district, which is attempting to bring the aging Apollo High School up to par with the district’s other high school.
Eight years ago, voters approved spending $104.5 million to replace the 100-year-old Tech High School with a new building on the south side of town. The new school boasts flexible learning spaces and equipment for career and technology classes, as well as first-rate performing arts and athletics spaces.
“The result of that investment has been transformative, creating a vibrant, state-of-the-art learning environment where students can thrive,” Superintendent Laurie Putnam said at a recent school board meeting.
On Wednesday, the St. Cloud school board unanimously approved holding a special election on April 8 that seeks approval to spend $65 million for upgrades at Apollo, which would ensure students on the north side of town have the same opportunities as their peers at Tech.
Voters will be asked two questions. The first seeks approval to spend $50 million to add a secure, controlled entrance to Apollo and improve educational spaces; the second question, which is contingent on the first passing, seeks approval to spend an additional $15 million on a multipurpose facility on the Apollo grounds that could host recreational activities for the school and community.
“This vision is about more than just new walls and renovations,” Putnam said. “It’s about building a legacy for our community — one that empowers every student to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”
Apollo opened in 1970 and had additions in 1984 and 1990. Attempts to upgrade Apollo in the past decade have been mixed. In 2015, voters turned down the district’s request for $167 million to build a new Tech, renovate Apollo and add secure entrances at all schools.
The following year, the district put two questions before voters. The request to build a new Tech passed, but the second asking for about $39 million to renovate Apollo failed, with about 51.5% of voters saying no.
Administrators then started planning for a referendum in 2020 but postponed it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Putnam said the projected cost for Apollo improvements was $54 million in 2020, which is equivalent to about $74 million today due to inflation on construction costs. But the district isn’t asking for that whole amount because it used one-time pandemic relief funding to get a head start on some upgrades, including replacing furniture and outdated classroom technology, redoing restrooms and flooring throughout the school, and renovating the auditorium.
But voter approval is required to complete the last few priorities, Putnam said. Apollo is the only school in the district without a controlled entrance. A recent law change mandates that districts undergoing building additions must create storm shelters. So to build the secure entrance at Apollo, the district will need to add a fourth gym that doubles as a shelter.
Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud said the district is asking for the indoor multipurpose facility after hearing from students, community members and youth activities groups about the desire for year-round recreation space.
If both questions are approved, the estimated tax impact on an average house in the district ($250,000) would be about $40 per year.
“We do not come lightly to this community asking for funds,” Putnam said, noting that even if both questions are approved, the school portion of taxes for district residents would still be lower than the surrounding districts of Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Rocori.
If approved, the district would likely begin construction in 2027, and the projects would be completed by summer 2028.
Two neighboring districts are also asking ballot questions on Feb. 11.
Sartell is asking voters to approve spending $22 million for HVAC improvements at its intermediate school and $9 million on outdoor facilities improvements at its high school.
Sauk Rapids is asking voters to approve spending $37 million to replace its early childhood center and $18 million to develop a new outdoor activity complex on the high school campus.
