Review: Jonathan Coe skewers fellow Brits in ’The Proof of My Innocence'

Coe then switches the focus from Phyl to Christopher as he checks into Wetherby Hall in the Cotswolds to attend TrueCon, a right-wing conference. But after ruffling feathers and making political enemies, Christopher is stabbed to death. Instead of retiring that day as planned, Detective Inspector Pru Freeborne arrives on the scene and investigates — that is until Coe transforms his narrative and ingeniously and entertainingly serves up three novels for the price of one.