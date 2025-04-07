Brooks: Make America Great Again, meet ‘beggar thy neighbor’

Don’t be stupid, said President Donald Trump, as Americans here and across the country rose in massive protests over the weekend against the chaos he’d unleashed. Don’t be weak.
His skittish advisers assured Americans that the pain they’re experiencing, as the economy is thrown into chaos and our national image is thrown in the woodchipper, is simply an “adjustment.” Much as your morning commute might be adjusted if the bus driver yanked the wheel for no reason and rammed full-speed into a wall.
“The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO,” the president posted in caps-locked glee on his personal social media platform. “Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”
The main result of the president tanking the economy for no particular reason played out in St. Paul and countless other American cities on Saturday. A massive wave of humanity descended on the Minnesota Capitol: retirees, young parents, teachers, scientists. Thousands of people, possibly tens of thousands, filling the grounds around the Minnesota Legislature. A massive “I’m With Stupid” signal, pointing straight back at the White House.
Hands off science, the protest signs read. Hands off our Medicaid. Hands off education. Hands off veterans. Hands off our civil rights. Hands off everything, basically, that Elon Musk and his imaginary government agency have had a hand in these past few months.
Most Americans, it seems, would like to pay less for groceries, not more. We liked watching our retirement savings increase, not crater. We liked helping other nations through natural disasters and feeding starving babies on the other side of the planet because it was the decent thing to do. We liked it when Canada was elbows down, not up.
So far, we PANICANS have watched the richest man on the planet throw our neighbors out of work, hollow out our government, defund cancer research and dismantle safeguards that kept water drinkable, air breathable and food edible.
We’ve watched the names and faces of our heroes vanish from government websites, libraries and museum exhibits. Harriet Tubman. Medgar Evers. Casualties in the war on diversity, history, civil rights and truth.