The US must return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison, a judge says

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to arrange for the return of a Maryland man to the United States after he was mistakenly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison, while a U.S. government attorney was at a loss to explain what happened.
The ruling rejected the White House’s claim that it lacks the power to retrieve Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, because he is no longer in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has corrected deportation errors in previous years, according to Abrego Garcia’s attorney and legal experts alike.
The government filed an appeal immediately after the decision and an official from the Department of Homeland Security doubled down on the government’s assertion that Abrego Garcia is a dangerous gang member who should not be allowed back into the country.
ICE expelled the 29-year-old Abrego Garcia last month despite an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to El Salvador, where he faced likely persecution by local gangs.
‘‘The record reflects that Abrego Garcia was apprehended in Maryland without legal basis ... and without further process or legal justification was removed to El Salvador,‘’ U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis wrote in her order.
Before she issued the ruling, Xinis described the deportation as ‘’an illegal act’’ and pressed Justice Department attorney Erez Reuveni for answers, many of which he didn’t have.
Reuveni conceded to Xinis that Abrego Garcia should not have been removed from the U.S. and shouldn’t have been sent to El Salvador. He couldn’t tell the judge upon what authority he was arrested in Maryland.
‘‘I’m also frustrated that I have no answers for you for a lot of these questions,‘’ he said.