Review: They’re putting the fun in funeral at Theater Latté Da

You can tell that Theater Latté Da’s “Fun Home” is rooted in celebration by the fifth song in, which also happens to be the production’s first showstopper.
That’s when the trio of Bechdel children — John, Christian and Small Alison — start to rehearse a commercial for their family’s funeral parlor. Hamming it up with effusive charm, Brock Heuring, Truman Bednar and Eve Scharback deliver a giddily energetic “Come to the Fun Home,” calling out the special qualities of the family business: “You know our mourners / So satisfied / They like, they like, they like.../ Our formaldehyde!”
OK, that’s a hard sell. But the kids pull it off with sock-it-to-me dance moves, including hand rolls and hip dips that are an homage to the Jackson 5 (Katie Rose McLaughlin and Joey Miller choreographed the dances, while pianist Jason Hansen conducts the entertaining band).
The delight of that number makes it clear that while the Jeanine Tesori-Lisa Kron musical is about a gay character’s fraught coming of age even as her family falls apart, it’s all undergirded by hard-won joy.
Director Addie Gorlin-Han has the right touch for this 90-minute, one-act show based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir. Gorlin-Han does not shy away from the difficult elements in the story. Lighting designer Alice Trent also embraces darkness, often bringing the action to a quieting, pinpoint spotlight.
But after arresting our breath in musical numbers, the director often guides the action to a bright, often victorious exhale.
“Fun Home” takes place in and around the Bechdel home, a stop on the Beech Creek, Pa., house tour circuit that the kids describe as a museum. Eli Sherlock’s impressive set, with a background of stately shelves for furniture, props and tchotchkes acquired over years, makes it look more like an estate being readied for sale.
And that’s apt. For while the father in the family — teacher, funeral director and serial house rehabber Bruce (Shad Hanley) — is always taking on projects, the trajectory of the story is one of deconstruction for him but building for his daughter.