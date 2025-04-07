Review: They’re putting the fun in funeral at Theater Latté Da

In fact, it’s the performances all the way up and down that make “Fun Home” a winner. Even if Bruce is a troubling, tortured figure, Hanley, who last excelled as one of the principals of Chanhassen Dinner Theatre’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” is showing his range here, making us lean in to hear more. That’s true of “Edges of the World,” his song that’s ostensibly about the one place where he finds uncomplicated bliss, and where he can offer what passes for an honest explanation to his daughter: “Dear Al, I’m scared / I had a life I thought I understood / I took it and I squeezed out every bit of life I could.”