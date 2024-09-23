Koerth: The city cut branches off my favorite climbing tree, so I asked why

Now, I’m opposed to that. Personally, I think climbing is one of the things trees are for. I have been going up them my whole life to sit, to read, to think. I’m 43 years old and still, on occasion, find myself leaning into the branches of some tree and lifting my feet off the ground, however ungracefully. I see the trees as a friend I want to hang out with. The arborists, on the other hand, tend to see them more as patients. “You notice when something isn’t quite right when you pass them on the road, [like the] injuries our poor boulevard trees get from lawn mowers and cars,” Schumerth said. “Once you learn about those things you can’t unsee them.”