Joe Biden’s solid four years

Perhaps Biden’s most fateful decision is one about service itself: For too long, he clung to the idea that he could run an effective campaign against Trump and go on to serve a second term. Only after a disastrous debate performance and pressure on all sides did he decide to fold, passing the baton to his vice president. An earlier decision that enabled Democrats to compete for the ballot line would’ve put the party in a better position to compete with Trump. Biden’s pride prevented him from seeing things clearly and acting in a timely fashion. This one-term president may well have effectively delivered the last one-term president a second stint in power.