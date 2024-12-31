Often it’s a tragedy that brings people together under this virtual roof, like parents who lost a child or a family left homeless by natural disaster. Sometimes it’s achievement-driven: community members seeking to supplement a school district’s budget or an Olympic qualifier with a long, expensive trip ahead.
How generous were Minnesota and Minneapolis in 2024? GoFundMe tallies provide answers
The popular crowdfunding platform, which hosts online fundraising for a wide range of personal causes, found that both the state of Minnesota and city of Minneapolis were among the nation’s most generous locations this past year.
GoFundMe, which bills itself as the “#1 crowdfunding platform,” has reached out to people of goodwill near and far since 2010. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 4, 2024, the site disclosed, it collected $42 million in donations for individuals and another $23 million for nonprofits on behalf of those in need. And the group’s recently released “Year in Help” report put Minnesota not far from the top of the list of most generous states.
For Minnesotans touched by its massive fundraising reach, the difference has been life-changing.
“We have had such an outpouring of love, it’s still overwhelming to think about,” said Sandra Skoglund, whose son, Duluth firefighter Ray Skoglund, was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while out running last January.
With $77,000 raised so far, Skoglund said last week, the family could “be out of state for five months, maintain two houses back home, travel across the country dozens of times and lodge and feed our family of five while my son was in rehab. My son is doing amazing and is coming up on a year since the accident.” Donations poured in from their community but also “people we don’t even know,” she said.
Based on giving per capita, the privately held San Francisco-based company ranked Minnesota 11th in its ranking, which covered from Jan. 1 to Dec. 4: a total of $47 million, with an average donation of $84. That’s a craft beer ahead of the nationwide average of $77. Vermont led the way with an average gift of $92.
GoFundMe slotted Minneapolis 11th among cities with a population of 50,000 or more, but it did not provide an overall amount or an average donation for the state’s largest city.
Counting donors, fundraising organizers and benefactors, “we have a community of nearly 190 million people, and our Year in Help report this year celebrates the moments of generosity that came together from that platform,” said Margaret Richardson, who leads marketing, communications, policy and community engagement for GoFundMe.
Illustrating the vast array of causes brought to the GoFundMe universe and its rapid response rate, a campaign was initiated just this past weekend to help Mankato West High School replace the sticks that were stolen from the boys hockey team during its road trip to Duluth. It had raised nearly $6,000 by Monday night.
The site has also been a huge resource for Olympic athletes. Among the many who turned to GoFundMe to finance their pursuit of glory in Paris this past summer was Alasan Ann, who competed in taekwondo. He is from Maple Grove and represented his father’s native Gambia.
“I couldn’t believe how many supporters I had,” said Ann, who drew more than $18,000 in donations. “It was the only way my family could be able to come and watch with me after all these years of support.”
Ann was eliminated in his first match. He intends to compete in the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and hopes to do so without turning to crowdfunding.
GoFundMe is far from alone in the crowdfunding space. Last month, the commerce platform Shopify ranked the best of the bunch based in various categories. It put Kickstarter at the top overall. GoFundMe took top honors in personal fundraising. Other crowdfunding sites earning notice from Shopify included Indiegogo, Fundable, Crowdfunder, Patreon, Crowdcube, Mightycause, CrowdStreet and StartEngine.
Under the hood at GoFundMe
Here’s an FAQ that addresses various aspects of GoFundMe’s operations and other data, based on information from its website, news releases and interviews with company officials:
As a for-profit company, how does GoFundMe make money?
Fund-raising organizers pay nothing to start a campaign. GoFundMe collects 2.9% plus 30 cents from each donation. For example: A $500 donation gift yields a $16 fee. Donors also have the option of making an additional contribution to GoFundMe.
How are donors protected from fundraising campaign schemes?
While anyone can set up a campaign on GoFundMe, the money cannot be released until the recipient’s identification is verified. Additional checks are made by human experts and software. All donations are guaranteed 100% against suspected fraud.
Is there any type of fundraising campaign that is not allowed?
GoFundMe has a long-standing policy against fundraisers for the legal defense of a violent crime. When campaigns with that purpose are created — as happened several times on behalf of the suspect in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson — they are removed, the organizer is given an explanation, and donors receive an automatic refund.
How quickly can donated money be withdrawn by the benefactor?
Days, maybe hours even, if everything is straightforward and properly set up. Example: a nonprofit as a benefactor can set up to have the money almost immediately relayed directly to a bank or cash app account.
Does GoFundMe help people best explain why they need the money?
Organizers receive tips on how to write an engaging title for their campaign and are encouraged to provide as many details as possible about why donations are requested. GoFundMe suggests that each page includes a high-quality photo that helps potential donors connect personally.
How should organizers determine a goal amount?
GoFundMe suggests an amount based on fundraisers with similar locations and categories within the past year. Any goal amount is allowed and can be changed at any time.
Hey, coming in 11th isn’t so bad, but what states and cities made the Top 10 for generosity?
In order:
States: Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New Jersey, Colorado, Washington and New York.
Cities: Marietta, Ga.; Sarasota, Fla.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Doral, Fla.; Alpharetta, Ga.; Orlando; Sandy Springs, Ga.; Miami; Greenville, S.C.; and Boca Raton, Fla.
