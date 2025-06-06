Rocori rolls past Byron in Class 3A for its first state title in 11 trips

In some ways, it was fourth try was the charm for Rocori softball. In other ways, it was the 11th go-round. The Spartans had made the Class 3A state tournament the past three seasons, 10 times total. But they had never won a first-round game, never made it out of the quarterfinals.
Until Friday, at the University of Minnesota’s Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, when No. 5 seed Rocori capped its best season yet with a 9-3 state championship victory over No. 6 Byron.
“You get the first victory in school history in the first round,” said Rocori coach Derek Sauer, “and then you go do it two more times in a row. It’s amazing.”
The same way they beat Becker in 14 innings and then defending champ Mankato East on Wednesday, the Spartans (20-5) played small ball Friday, racking up eight hits to Byron’s four. The Bears committed five errors.
“You have to put the ball in play to win games,” said catcher Sophia Hess, one of seven seniors on the Spartans roster. “Just make them make mistakes, put the pressure on them, and that’s all we did.”
After Rocori jumped to a 3-0 lead, Byron — a young team making its first trip to the state tournament — tied the score by the bottom of the third inning, sparked by a double from the Bears’ hits and runs leader, junior Kaydence Fjerstad.
But Rocori junior Jessica Boos added 12 more strikeouts to a marathon tournament of 28 innings pitched as the Spartans rallied for a two-run fifth inning and a four-run sixth.
“I can’t even describe it,” Boos said. “Really, I have so many emotions, but I’m so proud of everyone. I haven’t seen us play this good in … ever.”