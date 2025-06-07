How Minnesota businesses can spot and prevent invoice fraud

Fraud has become increasingly widespread in recent years, present in everything from dating platforms, cryptocurrency, fully automated online businesses and remote work.
One troubling trend targeting small and large businesses alike, though, prompted a Minnesota-based firm that specializes in fraud and forensic accounting to share some safe-guarding strategies
The “invoice doppelgänger” mimics real bills and tricks businesses into paying them. The deceptively simple fraud tactic — executed with a surprising level of sophistication — has cost some companies hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more.
Intellex Forensics — founded in 2013 with a main office in Eden Prairie as well as locations in Florida — breaks down how to spot the scam and protect your money.
Who’s at risk?
The truth is, no business is immune.
“No matter if you’re a small startup or a large company, having accounts payable makes you a potential target,” Intellex partner Dan Pruett said.
Fraudsters don’t need a lot of time or high-level technology to hack in: They simply exploit gaps in the payment process. They often start by sending phishing emails to gain access to your email system. Once they’re inside, they gather details about your existing invoices and vendors and use that info to create fake invoices that look almost identical to real ones.
How it works
The scammer creates a fake invoice that looks almost exactly like something you’d expect to see from one of your legitimate suppliers.