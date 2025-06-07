Trump's tariffs could pay for his tax cuts -- but it likely wouldn't be much of a bargain

WASHINGTON —
The tax cuts in President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act would likely gouge a hole in the federal budget.
The president has a patch handy, though: his sweeping import taxes — tariffs.
The Congressional Budget Office, the government's nonpartisan arbiter of tax and spending matters, says the One Big Beautiful Bill, passed by the House last month and now under consideration in the Senate, would increase federal budget deficits by $2.4 trillion over the next decade. That is because its tax cuts would drain the government's coffers faster than its spending cuts would save money.
By bringing in revenue for the Treasury, on the other hand, the tariffs that Trump announced through May 13 — including his so-called reciprocal levies of up to 50% on countries with which the United States has a trade deficit — would offset the budget impact of the tax-cut bill and reduce deficits over the next decade by $2.5 trillion.
So it's basically a wash.
That's the budget math anyway. The real answer is more complicated.
Actually using tariffs to finance a big chunk of the federal government would be a painful and perilous undertaking, budget wonks say. ''It's a very dangerous way to try to raise revenue,'' said Kent Smetters of the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Wharton Budget Model, who served in President George W. Bush's Treasury Department.