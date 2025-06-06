Anderson: He paddled solo into the BWCA and didn’t come back

“We lived in Minnesota 25 years,’’ the elder James said. “Every summer when the kids were teenagers, and even before that, I’d take them to the BWCA. It was a magic time. But sometimes I look back at it and say, ‘Why did I do that?’ The mosquitoes could be terrible. And especially at the beginning, we’d take too much stuff. The kids would call it their march from hell. But we went back seven or eight years straight.’’