Anderson: He paddled solo into the BWCA and didn’t come back

This would be Bob James’ final paddling trip, the last among many, though he had no way of knowing that when he picked up a solo canoe from an Ely outfitter on May 8.
James first paddled in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as a kid, along with his dad, his brother and two sisters.
He owned a paddle board and a kayak, but no canoe. So the 16 1/2-foot scimitar-like Wenonah Prism he slid into the pristine waters of the BWCA two days before the fishing opener was a rental.
About 48 hours later, James’ body was found floating in Iron Lake by a U.S. Forest Service crew on a routine patrol.
Iron Lake is about 15 miles from where James started his trip.
James was wearing a life jacket. His canoe was capsized nearby. He was 62.
Easier ways exist to get to Iron Lake than from the Stewart River, off the Echo Trail and about 22 miles from Ely. But Stewart River was the wilderness access permit James held, and to him the portages that separate it from Iron Lake likely weren’t so much obstacles as inconveniences.
“Bob was always in great shape,’’ said his sister, Nancy Oliver, of Dallas, Texas. “I remember on our BWCA trips he would carry a full load of gear across a portage. Then he’d come running back past us, going for another load.’’