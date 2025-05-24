The joke at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is that managers’ happiest workers are also the lowest paid.
Their dogs.
If that’s true, the eight tail waggers who toil for DNR conservation officers aren’t looking to form a union. They’re too busy sniffing out evidence that bad guys hide, finding disoriented hunters and tracking down lost kids.
Last month, Bolt, a black Labrador retriever handled by conservation officer (CO) Mike Krauel of Mora, needed only eight minutes to locate an autistic 4-year-old Onamia boy who had been missing for two hours after wandering away from home.
It was Bolt‘s second heroic find in recent times, coming just months after locating a lost hunter in the woods.
“One main reason we have the dogs is to locate people and things, which makes our officers more efficient,” said Capt. Phil Mohs, who heads up the DNR’s K9 unit. “It might be a person we’re looking for or a shell casing or zebra mussels attached to a boat. The dogs help make these things possible.”
A former U.S. Army dog handler and Iraq War veteran, Mohs, 42, said as a kid he was afraid of German shepherds. But he put those reservations aside when he extended his Army service for five years to learn how to train and handle military dogs, most of which are Belgian Malinois, German shepherds or crosses of the two.
“We classify those as apprehension dogs, and we [at the DNR] have some of those,” Mohs said. “But increasingly, we’re going to the sporting breeds such as Labradors, which are more often used for detection.”