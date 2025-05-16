Anderson: The Chainsaw Sisters Saloon is gone, but the Echo Trail is still a pathway to possibilities

ON THE ECHO TRAIL — When Michele and Marlene Carlson graduated from the University of Wisconsin, they took about two minutes to decide they didn’t want to be teachers. This was long before they became known as the Chain Saw Sisters and opened a saloon on this bendy road about midway between the towns of Buyck, Minn., and Ely.
Oftentimes it’s said the Echo Trail connects Ely with Crane Lake, or even more mistakenly, with the town of Orr. Charles Buyck, for whom the village of Buyck is named, and who was lured to northern Minnesota by the Homestead Act of 1863, would disagree.
I was thinking about this the other day as I moseyed onto the gravelly Echo Trail in Buyck, angling toward Ely. A few years had passed since I had motored this northern Minnesota roadway end to end, and the stretch near the intersection with Buyck had been widened and the trees and brush that bracketed it had been cleared. The whiskey smugglers who canoed into this country from Canada during Prohibition packing 100-proof elixir wouldn’t have recognized it. Nor would the loggers whose steel axeheads and size 10 horseshoes can still be found on the shorelines of Fourtown Lake and other waterways along the border.
Despite the trail’s changes, I recognized it not only as a road, but as a pathway to possibilities. I’ve hunted grouse alongside it, chased walleyes, too. And years ago, when I lived in Ely, I opened the duck season a couple of times on a wild-rice-filled lake that adjoined the trail. The lake not only gave up a few mallards but, as importantly, offered a place to light a campfire as refuge from an October storm.
Where the Chain Saw Sisters Saloon fits in the Echo Trail’s long and storied history is for others to decide. What is known is that Michele and Marlene’s establishment was located at the Mudro Lake entry point to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Known as well is that the joint served a working man’s beer. Absent the benefit of electricity, the saloon’s propane-powered refrigerator harbored a brew whose chilled cans featured paintings of feisty northern pike and florid rooster pheasants — telltale signs of St. Paul’s finest, Schmidt.
While driving the trail, I stopped to explore a grouse and woodcock habitat project the U.S. Forest Service had undertaken, and at a bend in the road pulled over to watch a pair of beautifully plumed mallards cavort near a duo of similarly majestic Canada geese. Also in my rearview was Jeanette Lake, where I spent a good while watching two kayakers dip and pull their paddles through the tannic-colored water. Nearer to shore, a pair of loons disappeared beneath the lake’s surface, fishing.
Soon enough, the Mudro Lake entry point came into view and memories of the Chainsaw Sisters Saloon flooded back.