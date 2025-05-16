Outdoors

Anderson: The Chainsaw Sisters Saloon is gone, but the Echo Trail is still a pathway to possibilities

Identical twin sisters built the iconic tavern on edge of Boundary Waters, between Ely and Buyck.

Columnist Icon

By Dennis Anderson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 5:30PM
Well known among paddlers who accessed the BWCA from the Echo Trail, the Chainsaw Sisters Saloon had a nearly 20-year run, and was founded by identical twin sisters Michele and Marlene Carlson. Now married and living near Ely, the sisters originally came north to work for the U.S. Forest Service. (Photo courtesy the Trust for Public Land./Photo courtesy the Trust for Public Land.)

ON THE ECHO TRAIL — When Michele and Marlene Carlson graduated from the University of Wisconsin, they took about two minutes to decide they didn’t want to be teachers. This was long before they became known as the Chain Saw Sisters and opened a saloon on this bendy road about midway between the towns of Buyck, Minn., and Ely.

Oftentimes it’s said the Echo Trail connects Ely with Crane Lake, or even more mistakenly, with the town of Orr. Charles Buyck, for whom the village of Buyck is named, and who was lured to northern Minnesota by the Homestead Act of 1863, would disagree.

I was thinking about this the other day as I moseyed onto the gravelly Echo Trail in Buyck, angling toward Ely. A few years had passed since I had motored this northern Minnesota roadway end to end, and the stretch near the intersection with Buyck had been widened and the trees and brush that bracketed it had been cleared. The whiskey smugglers who canoed into this country from Canada during Prohibition packing 100-proof elixir wouldn’t have recognized it. Nor would the loggers whose steel axeheads and size 10 horseshoes can still be found on the shorelines of Fourtown Lake and other waterways along the border.

The Echo Trail, which connects Ely to Buyck, Minn., has been widened now and part of it is blacktopped. But at one time it was a narrow road used mostly by canoeists looking to access the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite the trail’s changes, I recognized it not only as a road, but as a pathway to possibilities. I’ve hunted grouse alongside it, chased walleyes, too. And years ago, when I lived in Ely, I opened the duck season a couple of times on a wild-rice-filled lake that adjoined the trail. The lake not only gave up a few mallards but, as importantly, offered a place to light a campfire as refuge from an October storm.

Where the Chain Saw Sisters Saloon fits in the Echo Trail’s long and storied history is for others to decide. What is known is that Michele and Marlene’s establishment was located at the Mudro Lake entry point to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Known as well is that the joint served a working man’s beer. Absent the benefit of electricity, the saloon’s propane-powered refrigerator harbored a brew whose chilled cans featured paintings of feisty northern pike and florid rooster pheasants — telltale signs of St. Paul’s finest, Schmidt.

While driving the trail, I stopped to explore a grouse and woodcock habitat project the U.S. Forest Service had undertaken, and at a bend in the road pulled over to watch a pair of beautifully plumed mallards cavort near a duo of similarly majestic Canada geese. Also in my rearview was Jeanette Lake, where I spent a good while watching two kayakers dip and pull their paddles through the tannic-colored water. Nearer to shore, a pair of loons disappeared beneath the lake’s surface, fishing.

Soon enough, the Mudro Lake entry point came into view and memories of the Chainsaw Sisters Saloon flooded back.

Identical twin sisters Michele Richards, left, and Marlene Zorman, founded the Chainsaw Sisters Saloon on the Echo Trail in the late 1980s. The tavern was well known among canoeists who entered the BWCA off the Echo Trail. Originally from Richfield — their maiden name was Carlson — the sisters now live with their husbands a short distance apart in Winton, Minn. (Marlene Zorman/Photo courtesy Marlene Zorman)

While working behind their bar, Michele and Marlene, who grew up in Richfield, looked very much like the twins they are, and identical ones at that, with nearly the same interests. Which explains why they attended the same college, studied the same subjects, and in 1978 came north together, to Ely, to take jobs with the U.S. Forest Service.

“Timber-stand improvement was our job,’’ Marlene said the other day. “We did cuttings and also planted red pines. That was real work, planting the pines, because there are too many rocks up here to work around. We had trouble just finding enough dirt for planting.’’

When their Forest Service jobs ended in 1986, Marlene and Michele looked for something to do. Hearing that Potlatch was selling some of its timberland, including 40 acres near the Mudro Lake entry point, the sisters figured it would be a good place to open a bar that in summer catered to canoeists and in winter served snowmobilers.

Already, the sisters had been living along the trail, near Everett Lake, in a rented cabin that had electricity but no running water. So building a bar and a place to live that was 18 miles from Ely and had only a generator for power seemed a reasonable idea.

Besides, as anyone residing north of Cloquet, Minn., knows, scraping a paycheck together is as much a part of living in the North Woods as portaging a canoe or filleting a walleye.

“Neither of us were married at the time, and we liked being in the woods,’’ Michele said. “So we thought we would build the bar and see what happened.’’

Patrons of the Chainsaw Sisters Saloon on the Echo Trail between Ely and Buyck, Minn., wrote notes on dollar bills, which were affixed to the tavern's ceiling. (Photo courtesy the Trust for Public Land./Photo courtesy the Trust for Public Land)

The Chainsaw Sisters Saloon had a nearly 20 year run. But Marlene was part of it for only 18 months. When she married in September 1988 — and Michele, fittingly, followed in matrimony six months later — Marlene moved off the Echo Trail with her husband, Sam Zorman, leaving the saloon to Michele and her husband, Mark Richards.

When the latter pair retired in 2006, the Trust for Public Land bought the saloon property and transferred it, ultimately, to the Forest Service.

Today, Marlene and Michele, age 69, live with their respective husbands a half block apart in Winton, Minn., population 165, a few miles from Ely.

The Echo Trail, meanwhile, though still a footpath to possibilities, is different from when I first traveled it years ago, different still from when the earliest loggers arrived to clear its towering pines, and even more different from when the Chippewa lived among its wigwams and game trails.

Paradoxically, perhaps, the smoothest stretch of what historically has been a very bumpy road might be its least interesting.

Sixteen miles from Ely, where blacktop replaces the Echo Trail’s gravel covering, I started speeding up, in more of a hurry, it seemed, though for no good reason.

about the writer

about the writer

Dennis Anderson

Columnist

Outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson joined the Star Tribune in 1993 after serving in the same position at the St. Paul Pioneer Press for 13 years. His column topics vary widely, and include canoeing, fishing, hunting, adventure travel and conservation of the environment.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoor Activities

A mushroom hunting novice hunts for Minnesota’s elusive morel

card image

The Gentleman Forager guides Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Chloe Johnson and others into the world of fungi.

Outdoors

Anderson: The Chainsaw Sisters Saloon is gone, but the Echo Trail is still a pathway to possibilities

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image

Environment

When Ethel the 300-pound bear started limping, her keepers knew where to call

card image