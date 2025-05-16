Anderson: The Chainsaw Sisters Saloon is gone, but the Echo Trail is still a pathway to possibilities

I was thinking about this the other day as I moseyed onto the gravelly Echo Trail in Buyck, angling toward Ely. A few years had passed since I had motored this northern Minnesota roadway end to end, and the stretch near the intersection with Buyck had been widened and the trees and brush that bracketed it had been cleared. The whiskey smugglers who canoed into this country from Canada during Prohibition packing 100-proof elixir wouldn’t have recognized it. Nor would the loggers whose steel axeheads and size 10 horseshoes can still be found on the shorelines of Fourtown Lake and other waterways along the border.