Outdoors

Dangerous heat headed to Minnesota for July 4th

A heat advisory will take effect in the Twin Cities and northeast Minnesota on Friday.

By Kinnia Cheuk

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 3:20PM
Steve Valvoda of the Crystal Springs Ice loaded bags of ice into coolers at a convenience store in Brooklyn Park in June. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans should be mindful of the dangerous heat as festivities abound this July 4th.

A heat advisory will be in effect in the Twin Cities area starting at noon Friday and counties in northeast Minnesota at 11 a.m. Friday, and both will last until 8 p.m.

The heat index Friday will range from the mid-90s to 100 in the Twin Cities, with the highest temperatures predicted for Anoka County, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows tonight are expected to be in the upper 70s in northeast Minnesota and in the low to mid-70s around the Twin Cities, the Weather Service added.

The weekend will bring lower temperatures. Saturday will feel like the mid-80s, with heavy rainfall and clouds, while by Sunday, temperatures will move back into the 70s.

The Weather Service advises people to stay hydrated, seek air conditioning and check on their neighbors and relatives who might be vulnerable to the heat.

about the writer

about the writer

Kinnia Cheuk

Outdoors Intern

Kinnia Cheuk is an Outdoors intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Dangerous heat headed to Minnesota for July 4th

card image

A heat advisory will take effect in the Twin Cities and northeast Minnesota on Friday.

Midwest Travel

How to spend a summer weekend in Grand Rapids, Minn.

card image

Outdoors

Father and son identified as deceased Isle Royale campers

card image