Dangerous heat headed to Minnesota for July 4th

Minnesotans should be mindful of the dangerous heat as festivities abound this July 4th.
A heat advisory will be in effect in the Twin Cities area starting at noon Friday and counties in northeast Minnesota at 11 a.m. Friday, and both will last until 8 p.m.
The heat index Friday will range from the mid-90s to 100 in the Twin Cities, with the highest temperatures predicted for Anoka County, according to the National Weather Service.
Overnight lows tonight are expected to be in the upper 70s in northeast Minnesota and in the low to mid-70s around the Twin Cities, the Weather Service added.
The weekend will bring lower temperatures. Saturday will feel like the mid-80s, with heavy rainfall and clouds, while by Sunday, temperatures will move back into the 70s.
The Weather Service advises people to stay hydrated, seek air conditioning and check on their neighbors and relatives who might be vulnerable to the heat.