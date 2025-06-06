Champlin Park turns a big moment into the Class 4A softball championship

Hannah Husom wasn’t sure she was going to get there.
Champlin Park’s fleet left fielder thought she got a late jump on a ball hit her way Friday. With two runners on base and two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Bloomington Jefferson’s Grace Rolek, the Jaguars’ best clutch hitter in the softball state tournament, hit a liner that appeared destined for the gap in left-center.
But Husom never let it drop. She raced to her left and, at the last moment, stuck out her glove. The ball complied, landing securely in the pocket, ending the threat.
Husom’s catch energized the Champlin Park bench. The Rebels tacked on four runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to win their first state championship with a 6-0 victory in the Class 4A final.
It was the first of four softball state championship games Friday as the event is held for the first time at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
“I didn’t think I would get to it,” said Husom. “It was a big moment. I knew if I didn’t, they might score two.”
Her teammates showered her with appreciation on the bench.
“They were all hugging me, saying how insane it was,” Husom said.