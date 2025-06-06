High Schools

Champlin Park turns a big moment into the Class 4A softball championship, defeating Bloomington Jefferson

Champlin Park left fielder Hannah Husom inspired the Rebels with a play in the field, and moments later they scored the runs that settled it.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025

Hannah Husom wasn’t sure she was going to get there.

Champlin Park’s fleet left fielder thought she got a late jump on a ball hit her way Friday. With two runners on base and two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Bloomington Jefferson’s Grace Rolek, the Jaguars’ best clutch hitter in the softball state tournament, hit a liner that appeared destined for the gap in left-center.

But Husom never let it drop. She raced to her left and, at the last moment, stuck out her glove. The ball complied, landing securely in the pocket, ending the threat.

Husom’s catch energized the Champlin Park bench. The Rebels tacked on four runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to win their first state championship with a 6-0 victory in the Class 4A final.

It was the first of four softball state championship games Friday as the event is held for the first time at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

“I didn’t think I would get to it,” said Husom. “It was a big moment. I knew if I didn’t, they might score two.”

Her teammates showered her with appreciation on the bench.

“They were all hugging me, saying how insane it was,” Husom said.

She wasn’t finished. In the bottom of the inning, she and leadoff hitter Ava Parent each smacked solid two-out, two-run singles.

“Hannah’s catch was amazing,” Parent said. “Honestly … I wasn’t surprised. After that, I just knew I had to make something happen.”

While the Rebels were building their lead, junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger was shutting down the Jefferson hitters. She threw all seven innings, surrendered just three hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Rothenberger was the winner in all three games of the state tournament for the Rebels.

“She’s amazing,” Parent said of Rothenberger. “We love having her out there. She’s a great kid and a great teammate.”

This was something Champlin Park coach Bryan Woodley foresaw after losing to eventual state champion Rogers in the 2024 section playoffs.

“We have had the same starting lineup for three years, at least,” Woodley said. “They’re a great group of kids. They’re so tight-knit and they work so hard at their craft. I saw that the opportunity was there.”

Champlin Park used 13 hits to generate six runs. The Rebels made an error, but it wasn’t a factor.

“They pick each other up. That’s what we do,” Woodley said.

Bloomington Jefferson coach Jim Hanson called Champlin Park the better team Friday.

“They deserved it. They played better than we did, they hit better than we did, they coached better than we did,” he said. “But I’m not disappointed in my team. They’re phenomenal. And we have everybody back next year. This gives us something to shoot for.”

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

