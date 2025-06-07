One man dead in shooting Friday outside Northtown Mall in Blaine

A man died Friday after he was shot in the parking lot of Northtown Mall in Blaine, authorities said.
Officers and first responders were called to the mall at about 5:15 p.m. and performed lifesaving measures on the victim before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to a statement from Cmdr. Wayne Heath of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Three males were spotted running from the scene after the shots were fired. Authorities were able to detain one of them but couldn’t immediately find the other two.
No further information on the incident was available as of Friday night, Heath said.
Last September, shots were fired outside the mall, forcing a lockdown at the shopping center. No one was hurt in that shooting, which appeared to stem from a dispute between two groups, police said. A fight during which handguns were flashed broke out in the mall in 2023, and police responded to a fight involving large groups of juveniles at a carnival outside the mall in 2022.
Friday’s shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office with help from Blaine police and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Other agencies responding to the shooting included the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina paramedics and police departments from Spring Lake Park, Fridley, Columbia Heights, Coon Rapids and Lino Lakes.