Four arrested, no one injured in fighting and shooting following Burnsville High School graduation

Four people were arrested Friday evening by Burnsville police after numerous fights broke out shortly after graduation was held at Burnsville High School, authorities said.
According to a statement from police, fights were reported at 8:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the ceremony ended at Bob Pates Stadium, near Hwy. 13 and Portland Avenue.
Police on the scene heard gunshots, prompting a rapid response from several other agencies. However, no one was injured, authorities said.
No further information was available Friday night.
“We’re deeply saddened that this took place following what had been a joyous celebration with our graduates and their families,” Theresa Battle, superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, said in a statement. “We’re grateful that no one was injured and for the immediate response of Burnsville police and other law enforcement agencies to the scene.”
Last Saturday, two people were shot outside 3M Arena at Mariucci at the University of Minnesota following Wayzata High School’s graduation. A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, along with illegal gun possession.