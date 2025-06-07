Once-forgotten pits could be the most significant Indigenous archaeological site in southern Minnesota

GRAND MEADOW, MINN. – Tucked in a wooded glen among the farm fields of southeastern Minnesota lies the answer to a mystery hundreds of years old.
It’s a series of pits, the remnants of an ancient Native American quarry. There, people likely gathered from hundreds of miles over thousands of years to dig up a type of flint called chert, used to make everyday tools.
The quarry was abandoned long before the first white settlers came to the Mississippi River valley, lost to Dakota oral traditions. It took decades before a landowner realized all those artifacts found in the Grand Meadow area south of Rochester meant something big happened here, and even longer before a team of archaeologists figured out what the site represented.
Even after that, the site was largely forgotten until a group launched an effort in 2019 to preserve it. Now, on the eve of its opening as a new trail, archaeologists, educators and residents alike are ready to discover more of its history.
“The more we look at it, the more [we believe] that it was probably the most significant site in southern Minnesota,” said Tom Trow, a retired archaeologist who spearheaded the effort to open the quarry to the public.
The Grand Meadow Chert Quarry, or Wanhi Yukan — “there is chert here,” in Dakota — will open next month as a self-guided trail system with signs and educational materials showcasing what is known about its history.
The trail, off a dirt road at 730th Avenue just north of 255th Street and the St. Finbarrs Cemetery, spans about three-fourths of a mile. It also features about 3 acres of prairie, showcasing what experts say they believe the area looked like during the quarry’s peak between 600 and 1,000 years ago.
For educators, it’s an opportunity to connect youth with the land’s forgotten culture. Experts see the quarry as a trove of information on how Indigenous people interacted with one another. For Native Americans, its continued rediscovery is nothing short of miraculous, and its new life as a trail gives hope for the future.