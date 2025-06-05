Outdoors

Some adults will soon need a permit to operate a boat or personal watercraft in Minnesota

Only minors previously were required to obtain a permit.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 10:38PM
Boat traffic was heavy on Lake Minnetonka as daylight faded Friday, May 22, 2015, near Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park, MN.](DAVID JOLES/STARTRIBUNE)djoles@startribune.com As boaters flock to Minnesota lakes and rivers this holiday weekend for the unofficial kick-off to the boating season, they'll face more inspections in and out of the water as local cities and counties ramp up their work to stop the spread of invasive species. Across the metro, more boat accesses will be staffed by watercraft inspectors thanks to $10 million funneled to county government programs this year, up from $4.5 million the state allocated last year. ORG XMIT: MIN1505222156290209 ORG XMIT: MIN1506021218440580
Boat traffic was heavy on Lake Minnetonka as daylight faded Friday, May 22, 2015, near Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park, MN.](DAVID JOLES/STARTRIBUNE)djoles@startribune.com As boaters flock to Minnesota lakes and rivers this holiday weekend for the unofficial kick-off to the boating season, they'll face more inspections in and out of the water as local cities and counties ramp up their work to stop the spread of invasive species. Across the metro, more boat accesses will be staffed by watercraft inspectors thanks to $10 million funneled to county government programs this year, up from $4.5 million the state allocated last year. ORG XMIT: MIN1505222156290209 ORG XMIT: MIN1506021218440580 (David Joles, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a move sure to make waves with many Minnesotans, boaters under age 21 will soon need to get a permit before operating motorized watercraft in the state.

A law, passed in 2023 to increase boating safety, will require state residents born after June 30, 2004, to pass an online test and pay $34.95 for a watercraft operator’s permit.

The requirements will gradually apply to older age groups in coming years.

Minnesota has more than 800,000 registered recreational boats and ranks second-highest in recreational watercraft per capita, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

That‘s roughly one boat for every six people, said Jesse McArdell, senior manager of Midwest government relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association, a boating industry trade group.

The law applies to operators of boats, jet skis and other watercraft with motors above 25 horsepower.

Previously, only ages 12 to 17 years old were required to obtain a permit to drive a boat in Minnesota unless an adult was on board. Those younger than 12 can operate a motorboat under 75 horsepower only if there is an accompanying operator who has a permit in the boat. They cannot operate a personal watercraft.

The law emulates similar rules in other states, McArdell said.

“Across all the states that we’ve seen these sort of laws implemented, we have seen market decreases in user conflicts on the water and bad boating behavior,” he said.

The law is a longtime coming, said Gabriel Jabbour, who helped draft the legislation and owns several marinas on Lake Minnetonka.

“When I came to the lake in 1971, if somebody did something wrong I’d look them in the face and say, ‘I’m going to call your dad,’” and they would comply, he said. “Nowadays they’ll ignore you or tell you their dad will come with their lawyer.”

The final phase of the law will take effect on July 1, 2028, when everyone born after June 30, 1987, must obtain a permit to drive a boat.

That was a surprise to Tom Schroers of Prior Lake. Schroers was born right on the cutoff: July 1, 1987.

“How they decided on these dates doesn’t seem to make sense to me,” he said. “For 40-year-olds who have been boating on Minnesota waters for 20 plus years, to be forced to take a safety test just seems outlandish.”

The age requirements are similar to those in place to drive an ATV and snowmobile in Minnesota, said Robert Gorecki, enforcement assistant director at the DNR. In Minnesota, anyone born after July 1, 1987, must take a safety course to drive an ATV and the state requires a snowmobile certification for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1976.

Here’s what else to know about the new rules:

Who will need a permit when?

In future years, more people will be required to get a permit based on their birthday:

- Starting July 1, 2026, those born after June 30, 2000

- Starting July 1, 2027, those born after June 30, 1996

- Starting July 1, 2028, those born after June 30, 1987

Adult boaters who’ve taken the youth boating course in the past do not have to retake the test, Gorecki said.

Those born before the 1987 cutoff will need a permit only if they are renting a watercraft or serving as an accompanying operator for a driver who does not have a permit.

What is the penalty?

Violating the law is a misdemeanor and carries a $100 fine, Gorecki said. Officers will issue warnings to drivers who need a permit for the first few years of the law.

“The DNR’s enforcement division and sheriff’s offices are going to be focusing primarily on education, and we certainly don’t want to be issuing any citations if we can avoid it,” he said.

What are some exemptions to the law?

Out-of-state residents are exempt if they are driving on Minnesota waters for fewer than 60 days in a row and meet the boating requirements of their own state or country of residence.

If the visitor’s state of residence does not require boating permits, the visitor will have to obtain a boating permit for Minnesota’s waters, Gorecki said.

Boaters are also exempted from the permit requirement in cases of emergency.

How long does the course take and what does it include?

Boaters can take the online course at www.boaterexam.com.

The vendor BoaterExam told the DNR the course typically takes about three to four hours, said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator at the DNR. However, it may take some people seven to eight hours to complete, she said.

The permit is issued immediately upon successful completion of the course, according to BoaterExam.

The educational training includes modules on docking correctly and how to gradually increase a boat’s speed, McArdell said. There’s also information on how many lifejackets are required and the necessary placement of fire extinguishers.

“Many of these requirements are already in place in Minnesota, but under this education law, boaters will actually have to learn through the course exactly what’s expected of them,” McArdell said.

How many boating fatalities or incidents are there every year?

Minnesota boating fatalities have fallen since 2021 when the DNR recorded 18. In 2022, there were 15 deaths and nine in both 2023 and last year.

Nonfatal boating incidents have also decreased. In 2019, the DNR recorded 90; that number was 53 last year.

about the writer

about the writer

Alex Chhith

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Some adults will soon need a permit to operate a boat or personal watercraft in Minnesota

Boat traffic was heavy on Lake Minnetonka as daylight faded Friday, May 22, 2015, near Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park, MN.](DAVID JOLES/STARTRIBUNE)djoles@startribune.com As boaters flock to Minnesota lakes and rivers this holiday weekend for the unofficial kick-off to the boating season, they'll face more inspections in and out of the water as local cities and counties ramp up their work to stop the spread of invasive species. Across the metro, more boat accesses will be staffed by watercraft inspectors thanks to $10 million funneled to county government programs this year, up from $4.5 million the state allocated last year. ORG XMIT: MIN1505222156290209 ORG XMIT: MIN1506021218440580

Only minors previously were required to obtain a permit.

Outdoors

Drainage work stalls at mine pit that could flood small Iron Range town

A picture of a mine pit filled with water on an overcast day.

Outdoors

Land snorkeling is the latest outdoors trend. So what exactly is it?

card image