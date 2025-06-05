Some adults will soon need a permit to operate a boat or personal watercraft in Minnesota

In a move sure to make waves with many Minnesotans, boaters under age 21 will soon need to get a permit before operating motorized watercraft in the state.
A law, passed in 2023 to increase boating safety, will require state residents born after June 30, 2004, to pass an online test and pay $34.95 for a watercraft operator’s permit.
The requirements will gradually apply to older age groups in coming years.
Minnesota has more than 800,000 registered recreational boats and ranks second-highest in recreational watercraft per capita, according to the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
That‘s roughly one boat for every six people, said Jesse McArdell, senior manager of Midwest government relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association, a boating industry trade group.
The law applies to operators of boats, jet skis and other watercraft with motors above 25 horsepower.
Previously, only ages 12 to 17 years old were required to obtain a permit to drive a boat in Minnesota unless an adult was on board. Those younger than 12 can operate a motorboat under 75 horsepower only if there is an accompanying operator who has a permit in the boat. They cannot operate a personal watercraft.
The law emulates similar rules in other states, McArdell said.