New report details how to improve MN's foster care system

If foster families got more mental health training, Alayna Ghost said she might not have been forced to move from home to home so often.
If she had guaranteed visits with her siblings, they might be closer.
And if she had more support at 18 — with housing, budgeting and navigating college financial aid — she might have avoided homelessness.
Ghost, 28, hopes insights from her 14 years in foster care lead to a better system. She and more than 120 people who are or have been in foster care in Minnesota helped shape a first-of-its-kind report that details harms from an “often disjointed, disconnected, and dehumanizing system” and offers a guide to transform it.
“We see a lot of youth, even ourselves, fail growing up in the foster care system. There’s not a lot of opportunities given to us,” said Ghost, who lives in Superior, Wis. “The most important goal ... is to change that for future fosters.”
The 86-page report, published Thursday by the St. Paul nonprofit Foster Advocates, was developed after a couple years of listening sessions. It contains dozens of “bold ideas” on issues from health to housing to education to siblings and relationships.
They include:
- Give young people “normalcy” with financial support for school sports equipment or special events like prom, and provide phones at a certain age. Also offer classes on basics like home and car maintenance and financial management, and help youth set up checking and savings accounts.
- Expand supports for people entering adulthood and ensure they are consistent across counties. The report suggested extending financial aid and health coverage until age 26, offering a two-year mentorship program when people “age out” of foster care and providing mental health therapy alongside housing services.
- Better access to records and resources. Foster youth struggle to get their medical records, Social Security information or county case records. They also have trouble getting resources for mental health, housing, education support and other needs. Foster youth suggested peer mentors, know-your-rights guides, foster parent training and more.
- Improve informed consent in health care. Foster youth described being overmedicated, as well as challenges getting adequate medical care and mental health therapy.
- Uphold the state’s Foster Care Sibling Bill of Rights. Minnesota is supposed to ensure children are placed in foster homes together when possible and separated siblings have regular visits and contact, unless it would harm a kid’s safety or well-being.
Erin Gantz, 25, of West St. Paul, described being taken away from a sibling as “cruel and unusual torture.” At 15, amid struggles with mental health, Gantz was placed with a foster family while her sister remained with their aunt and uncle, who the siblings had lived with for years. Gantz said she was denied contact.