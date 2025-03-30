Need help finding housing or financial aid? Minnesota’s growing number of hubs support families.

One woman sought help applying for the state’s Medicaid program. Another had an appointment for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food program. Kids pretended to chop plastic vegetables and zoomed trucks as their parents talked with service providers.
They came to the Family Resource Center in Shakopee on a recent morning, knowing workers there could help them get what they needed — and find aid that they hadn’t known about.
Different versions of these one-stop hubs are popping up across Minnesota, connecting families and parents-to-be with services that support their health, well-being and economic stability. Some, like the Shakopee center, are backed by philanthropy. Another nine community resource centers, from Hibbing to Worthington, recently received state grants.
But state grants for the centers end in June 2027 and Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed budget doesn’t include money beyond that date, something supporters of the centers had hoped to see.
State and local government officials say improving access to programs and building community connection prevents families struggling with poverty or other challenges from entering the child protection system due to neglect or maltreatment.
Jennifer Compeau, of East Grand Forks, said her life could have been different if she had access to a community resource center in her early 20s when she discovered her son had a rare liver disease. She didn’t have good advice or many people to lean on, and spiraled down, she said.
She stopped work as she sought Medical Assistance, the state’s Medicaid program, and benefits for her son. She started drinking a lot, became increasingly discouraged, entered abusive relationships, lost her father and “leaned into meth.” Child protection got involved and eventually she lost custody of her son.
Compeau ended up homeless, addicted, living out of her vehicle and piecing together aid.